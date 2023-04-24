It's a sign that he's at home here. He's two hours into a throwing session just days before Florida's pro day, at which he would later literally hit the roof of the Gators' training facility with his deep ball. He is on the verge of realizing his childhood dream of being a first-round pick in the NFL draft. Though this would be a stressful situation for most, Richardson is at ease.

Surrounded by a team of people he trusts, he can truly be Ant: a big, playful kid who flashes a magnetic, caring energy, yet remains intentionally succinct in conversation. And the chiseled, 6-foot-4, 244-pound quarterback loves to push his body to its limit, particularly by doing backflips.

Richardson hit his first backflip in second grade. His first dunk? That came in seventh grade. By high school, he could dunk from the free-throw line. (He assures me he's a better basketball player than every other QB prospect in this year's draft class.) Richardson said there's something about flipping and jumping that brings him joy.

I watch him casually sling a ball 67 yards off one leg -- his body contorted like Derek Jeter making a web gem -- and nail his receiver in stride. He was graded as the most athletic quarterback tested at the NFL Scouting Combine since at least 1987, per Relative Athletic Score, and he's not afraid to show what he can do.

"As a player, I'm not human. I'm an alien," Richardson tells me in a voice so deep it's startling. "I don't think I can be compared to anybody. As a person, I'm normal -- just a fun-loving guy who likes to make people smile."

It's all smiles today as he continues to prep for his transition to the pros. We're at a football field tucked away deep in the corner of a public park. Thursday's session was a bit of a grind; he was sore after heavy work Wednesday. But now it's Friday, and Richardson is rejuvenated. He alternates pass sets with his fellow QB trainees, the Indianapolis Colts' Gardner Minshew and Georgia Southern draft prospect Kyle Vantrease. A few minutes later, Richardson hits the Griddy after delivering a 20-yard dime on a deep out route.

The scene calls to mind something that Richardson's former high school coach, Cedderick Daniels, told me a few days before the workout: "We have a saying that a happy Ant, a relaxed Ant, is a dangerous Ant. If he's doing backflips, dancing and jumping around, then it's going to be a long day for the defense."

There's no defense on this field, but Richardson is cooking against air. He rockets a 15-yard crossing route to receiver Justin Shorter, hitting him on the money before Shorter reaches the sideline.

Richardson chirps aloud to no one in particular, or to everyone there: "Don't you hear that ball whistle? What does it sound like? A missile."

He's in his zone. His confidence is infectious. His demeanor offers little hint that questions about his accuracy and inexperience have made him perhaps the most polarizing player in this year's class of prospects.