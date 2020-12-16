CARTERSVILLE, Ga. – It's 8 a.m. and already there's a butt on every stool.

Granted, only nine stools fit inside tiny Capri restaurant, plus three booths, where Trevor Lawrence prefers to sit with a plate of pancakes. But in a building even smaller than Cartersville High's concession stand across the street, a full house at the local breakfast favorite means a breakneck pace for owner Darrell Givens.

Through a window opening to the rear kitchen barely big enough to do so, Givens hands heavily loaded plates to the server -- the Capri Special of two eggs, bacon, hash browns, grits and a house-made biscuit runs just $5.95. At one end of the counter, a couple dozen coffee liners prepped with the necessary morning grinds await their date with the caffeine machine. Givens had hoped to break away long enough to discuss Lawrence, Clemson's star quarterback, but with the drive-thru window beginning to back up, he defers to a next-day phone call.

Then, he can't.

He pops out the backdoor to the rear parking lot and raises a finger to offer at least a quick exchange, because one point, if none other, should be made in person.

"When Trevor interacts with children," Givens says, "he will get on one knee or sit in a chair so he's on the same eye level with them."

That's what Givens wants to get across, before anything about Lawrence leading the Cartersville Purple Hurricanes to back-to-back state championships, or the 13,902 passing yards that knocked Deshaun Watson off the top of the Georgia high school record book.

For NFL general managers evaluating a first-round draft talent, things like Lawrence's passing accuracy, mobility and arm strength define what he can do. But for Givens, Lawrence leveling his 6-foot-6 frame to engage with a child defines who he is. In full disclosure, Givens readily acknowledges personally benefitting from The Lawrence Factor. Before the quarterback prodigy entered CHS as a ninth-grader, Givens might have cracked nine or 10 dozen eggs on a normal Friday. On home-game Fridays during the Lawrence era?

Sixteen dozen, with extended hours.

His business spiked so much, he gave some thought to changing the paint on the building from barn red to CHS's purple, but the landlord discouraged it for fear it might turn away fans of rival high schools.