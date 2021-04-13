MOBILITY

Lawrence chose one of the biggest Clemson wins of his career, on the grandest of stages, to serve notice that his running skill as a quarterback is more than just impressive -- it's flat-out dangerous.

With the Tigers trailing Ohio State 16-7 in a 2019 College Football Playoff semifinal and just 1:22 remaining before halftime, Lawrence raced 67 yards for a touchdown. But this was no scramble against man coverage where quarterbacks can often get an easy head start; this was a designed quarterback draw play on which free safety Josh Proctor was juked off his feet despite having a clear, unblocked opportunity to make a stop in the open field.

"I'm not sure the world knew what kind of pure athlete he was until that run," said the NFC scout. "He's fast, but there's also some short-area quickness there that a 6-foot-6 guy isn't supposed to have."

The play turned the momentum in a 29-23 win over the Buckeyes, but Lawrence's ability as a runner only comes in flashes -- the game turned out to be the only 100-yard rushing effort of his college career. Lawrence uses his athleticism more often to extend pass plays, maintaining downfield vision while awaiting the receiver separation that inevitably comes as he lopes away from pass rushers. He'll take an easy first down with his legs if the defense gives it to him and can pick up yardage in big chunks on RPO (run-pass option) keepers.

While Lawrence can unleash rare athleticism outside the pocket, it's inside the pocket where scouts would like to see him develop a better sense for the subtle steps that buy more time to throw. Jeremiah noted this, as well, in evaluating Lawrence's final college season.

"Pocket feel is a little bit of an issue," Jeremiah said. "That's the No. 1 thing to me as far as areas he can work on."

DECISION-MAKING

Dabo Swinney insists Lawrence's pending adjustment to pro football will be physical, not mental. The Clemson head coach holds his hands a couple feet apart, palms facing, to illustrate his point.

"In college, that's an open man," he said.

Then he closes the distance between his hands to a few inches.

"In the NFL, that's open," he said. "The margin for error is slimmer. The game is more precise."

When it comes to decision-making, however, Swinney is convinced Lawrence will instantly read and exploit defenses as well as any quarterback in the league.

"He's as good as there is, and he'll be as good as there is the first day he gets in the NFL," Swinney said. "He might see a faster version of things -- you're talking about the best of the best in the world. … (But) you can play cloud coverage, man coverage, zero coverage, quarters coverage, trap coverage, you can roll coverage, you can do anything you want. This guy will be as good as there is pre-snap and post-snap."

While NFL evaluators are duly impressed with the way Lawrence sees the field, there's a bit less conviction that his elite recognition skills always translate into making the right throw. He is occasionally fearless to a fault, in part because he's been surrounded by receivers who consistently made contested catches in close coverage.