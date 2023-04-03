Move the Sticks: Top 30 prospect visits + importance of having multiple QBs

Published: Apr 03, 2023 at 04:47 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, the guys start by giving insight into what happens on Top 30 draft prospect visits. Next, the duo discuss the importance of having multiple quarterbacks and a good backup QB, with a specific focus on how the Eagles drafted Jalen Hurts while already having a starting QB in Carson Wentz. To wrap up the show, the pair emphasize how you should build a team around a QB that can beat the top quarterbacks in the league.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

2023 NFL Draft: Five Round 1 trades that would make sense

Are the Colts going to move up for a quarterback? Will Eagles GM Howie Roseman get to wheeling and dealing? Chad Reuter forecasts five potential trades that would make sense involving Round 1 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Calais Campbell believes Falcons are 'gonna surprise a lot of people this year'

Newly signed Falcons DE Calais Campbell on Monday explained his decision to sign with Atlanta and expressed his excitement to compete in a "wide-open" NFC South.

news

2023 Graybeards: A team of the NFL's best remaining free agents, age 30 or older

It's that time of the offseason once again! Dan Hanzus unveils the 2023 Graybeards: a team of the NFL's best remaining free agents, age 30 or older. How would this experienced group match up against the rest of the league?

news

Georgia DT Jalen Carter visiting Bears; won't visit teams without top-10 draft pick

Georgia DT Jalen Carter, one of the most talented prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, is only taking visits to teams owning one of the top 10 selections, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE