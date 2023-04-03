Move the Sticks: Top 30 prospect visits + importance of having multiple QBs

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, the guys start by giving insight into what happens on Top 30 draft prospect visits. Next, the duo discuss the importance of having multiple quarterbacks and a good backup QB, with a specific focus on how the Eagles drafted Jalen Hurts while already having a starting QB in Carson Wentz. To wrap up the show, the pair emphasize how you should build a team around a QB that can beat the top quarterbacks in the league.