2023 NFL Draft

Falcons select Texas RB Bijan Robinson with No. 8 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 27, 2023 at 09:13 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Falcons added a dynamic running back to Arthur Smith's offense.

Atlanta selected Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The top running back entering the draft, Robinson offers a rare combination of size, elusiveness, power and vision. He's capable of running through tackles on the inside as easily as he can cut and hit the speed button on the outside.

In three seasons at Texas, Robinson generated 1,580 rushing yards on 539 carries with 33 touchdowns and added 60 catches for 805 yards and eight more scores. In his final season with the Longhorns, he earned 1,580 yards on 258 carries with 18 TDs and 19 catches for 314 yards and two scores.

Related Links

At 5-foot-11, 215 pounds, the Doak Walker Award winner profiles as a three-down back in the NFL with very few weaknesses. Robinson brings scheme versatility as an inside and outside runner with vision and instincts that make him a potential Day 1 starter.

Robinson's ability as a pass catcher sets him apart as someone who brings dynamic playmaking ability to the position. In the modern NFL, the RBs who stand out (and ultimately get paid) are the dual-threat weapons -- i.e., Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara. Robinson owns that ability, entering the league with sticky hands, elusiveness and solid route running for a rookie.

Like most first-year backs, Robinson needs to improve in pass protection, but the enticing skill set as a runner and receiver out of the backfield made him one of the top prospects of the entire draft.

The Falcons found Tyler Allgeier in the fifth round last season and still have Cordarrelle Patterson, but Robinson brings a different, dynamic element to the running back room. In Smith's offense, which sports big-bodied pass-catchers Kyle Pitts and Drake London, Robinson can serve as a game-breaker out of the backfield.

The Texas product should make life easier for second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder as an outlet and tote the load if needed.

There was plenty of debate about whether any club would use a top-10 pick on a running back, given Robinson's dynamic ability. The Falcons answered that question with emphasis.

Bonus for Falcons fans: You can celebrate the pick by buying Robinson's gourmet mustard brand, Bijan Mustardson.

Related Content

news

Ravens select Boston College WR Zay Flowers with No. 22 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens selected wide receiver Zay Flowers with the No. 22 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

news

Chargers select TCU WR Quentin Johnston with No. 21 pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Texas Christian University wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

news

Seahawks select Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 20 overall in 2023 NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks selected Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the No. 20 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

news

Steelers trade up to select Georgia OT Broderick Jones with No. 14 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Georgia OT Broderick Jones with the No. 14 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft after completing a trade with New England Patriots on Thursday night.

news

Lions select Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs with No. 12 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft, add Iowa LB Jack Campbell at No. 18

The Detroit Lions selected Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night. The Lions then added to the defensive side of the ball with Iowa LB Jack Campbell at No. 18.

news

Eagles trade up with Bears to take Georgia's Jalen Carter at No. 9 overall

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter with the No. 9 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night after trading up with the Chicago Bears.

news

Seahawks draft Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon with No. 5 overall pick of 2023 NFL Draft

The Seahawks selected Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon with the fifth-overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

news

Cardinals trade up with Lions to select Ohio State OT Paris Johnson at No. 6 overall

The Arizona Cardinals selected Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson with the No. 6 overall pick off the 2023 NFL Draft after completing a trade with the Lions on Thursday night.

news

Colts select Florida QB Anthony Richardson with No. 4 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts selected Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Bucky Brooks' pick-by-pick analysis for Round 1

Bucky Brooks breaks down every selection from Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft. Follow along as we update live!

news

Texans select Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud with No. 2 overall pick; trade up to select Alabama's Will Anderson at No. 3 overall in 2023 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans selected Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday night. Houston then surprised with a trade up to No. 3 to select Alabama edge Will Anderson Jr.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More