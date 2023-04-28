Falcons select Texas RB Bijan Robinson with No. 8 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

At 5-foot-11, 215 pounds, the Doak Walker Award winner profiles as a three-down back in the NFL with very few weaknesses. Robinson brings scheme versatility as an inside and outside runner with vision and instincts that make him a potential Day 1 starter.

Robinson's ability as a pass catcher sets him apart as someone who brings dynamic playmaking ability to the position. In the modern NFL, the RBs who stand out (and ultimately get paid) are the dual-threat weapons -- i.e., Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara. Robinson owns that ability, entering the league with sticky hands, elusiveness and solid route running for a rookie.

Like most first-year backs, Robinson needs to improve in pass protection, but the enticing skill set as a runner and receiver out of the backfield made him one of the top prospects of the entire draft.

The Falcons found Tyler Allgeier in the fifth round last season and still have Cordarrelle Patterson, but Robinson brings a different, dynamic element to the running back room. In Smith's offense, which sports big-bodied pass-catchers Kyle Pitts and Drake London, Robinson can serve as a game-breaker out of the backfield.

The Texas product should make life easier for second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder as an outlet and tote the load if needed.

There was plenty of debate about whether any club would use a top-10 pick on a running back, given Robinson's dynamic ability. The Falcons answered that question with emphasis.