Around the NFL

Buccaneers releasing veteran LT Donovan Smith in salary cap-saving move

Published: Mar 07, 2023 at 02:56 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Donovan Smith's eight-year tenure in Tampa Bay is finished.

The Buccaneers are releasing the veteran left tackle on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

Related Links

Smith served as a reliable blindside blocker for Jameis Winston and Tom Brady during his time in Tampa, but struggled in his final season with the Buccaneers in 2022, struggling with avoiding holding pass rushers and committing a career-high 12 penalties. Smith posted his worst Pro Football Focus grade of his career in his age-29 season, and with a cap number of $17.9 million entering 2023, the Buccaneers wisely decided to clear nearly $10 million in space by releasing him prior to the start of the 2023 league year.

Smith reaches the free-agent market days before business opens for every player with a contract that expired at the end of the 2022 season, and he's expected to attract interest from teams in need of a veteran left tackle. He's not quite the same player who was an important part of Tampa Bay's long-term plans, but he's landing among the top 101 free agents in this class.

With Super Bowl-winning experience, Smith carries value as a free agent. Where he lands will be determined in the weeks ahead.

Related Content

news

Ravens place non-exclusive franchise tag on QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens have placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on QB Lamar Jackson on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per a source.

news

Dolphins releasing CB Byron Jones after three seasons

Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones is being released after three seasons in Miami, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

news

2023 NFL franchise tag tracker: Who will get tagged ahead of Tuesday deadline?

Tuesday marks the official deadline for NFL teams to use a tag on players whose contracts are set to expire. NFL.com is keeping track of all the league's tag news ahead of today's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers receives permission to speak with Jets

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has received permission to speak with the New York Jets, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

Colts retain Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator, hire Brian Mason as new special teams coordinator

The Indianapolis Colts are retaining defensive coordinator Gus Bradley for Shane Steichen's coaching staff in 2023 while adding a special teams coordinator from the college ranks.

news

Jeff Wilson 'would love to be back' with Dolphins in 2023: 'I feel like they love having me there'

Miami exited the season with zero running backs from its active roster under contract in 2023. Jeff Wilson, Raheem Mostert, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed are all set to be free agents. Wilson says he wants to return.

news

Lorenzo Carter returning to Falcons on two-year deal

The Atlanta Falcons kept one free agent off the market. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Falcons are signing pass rusher Lorenzo Carter to a two-year contract.

news

Packers RB Aaron Jones on Aaron Rodgers' offseason rumors: 'I hope he is not going nowhere'

Green Bay running back Aaron Jones discussed on "Good Morning Football" that he hopes QB Aaron Rodgers stays with the Packers for the 2023 season.

news

Seahawks, QB Geno Smith agree to new three-year contract worth $105 million

The Seahawks ensured Geno Smith will continue to write his new career narrative in Seattle in 2023 and beyond. Smith and the Seahawks have agreed to a new three-year, $105 million contract.

news

Chiefs expected to release DE Frank Clark

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to release defensive end Frank Clark after the sides couldn't come to terms on a revised contract, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.

news

Chiefs not expected to place second franchise tag on OT Orlando Brown

The Chiefs are not expected to use a second franchise tag on left tackle Orlando Brown, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE