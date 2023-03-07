Buccaneers releasing veteran LT Donovan Smith in salary cap-saving move

Smith served as a reliable blindside blocker for Jameis Winston and Tom Brady during his time in Tampa, but struggled in his final season with the Buccaneers in 2022, struggling with avoiding holding pass rushers and committing a career-high 12 penalties. Smith posted his worst Pro Football Focus grade of his career in his age-29 season, and with a cap number of $17.9 million entering 2023, the Buccaneers wisely decided to clear nearly $10 million in space by releasing him prior to the start of the 2023 league year.

Smith reaches the free-agent market days before business opens for every player with a contract that expired at the end of the 2022 season, and he's expected to attract interest from teams in need of a veteran left tackle. He's not quite the same player who was an important part of Tampa Bay's long-term plans, but he's landing among the top 101 free agents in this class.