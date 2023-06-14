Vikings' Justin Jefferson attends minicamp, will be at training camp with or without new deal

So, any consternation over him doing his own work away from the team in May and early June appears to be much ado about nothing.

The star wideout is chugging right along, serving as a valuable figure on a team that's looking to build on a surprising 13-4 season despite recently parting ways with key veterans like running back Dalvin Cook, wide receiver Adam Thielen, linebacker Eric Kendricks and pass rusher Za'Darius Smith.

"Yeah, I told him this morning, you can just tell when he's walking the halls in our building -- just the energy and the juice that he brings," head coach Kevin O'Connell said about the importance of Jefferson's presence, per the team transcript. "He was in great shape, moving around today like I expected him to be. Mentally still really sharp. I mean, we're quite a few installs in on formations and certain plays, and he was able to jump right back in there and really try to absorb some of the new things we're doing as well as his role, which is a pretty special one in our offense."

Wednesday will be the last day of on-field work the Vikings do as a group until training camps open at the end of July. Until then, there seems to be sunny skies ahead for Jefferson and the Vikes regardless of how negotiations transpire in the interim.