Vikings exercise fifth-year option on WR Justin Jefferson rookie contract

The only surprise in this news is the fact Jefferson is still on a rookie contract. He's made a massive impact for the Vikings in such a short amount of time, it's easy to forget Jefferson hasn't yet signed a lucrative deal.

That deal is coming. How much it will be worth is unknown.

In terms of average annual salary, the highest-paid receiver is currently Miami's Tyreek Hill, who forced a trade to the Dolphins with the goal of receiving a lucrative deal ($30 million per year). The Raiders' Davante Adams comes in right behind him at $28 million per year, followed by the Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins ($27.25 million), the Rams' Cooper Kupp ($26.7 million) and the Eagles' A.J. Brown ($25 million).