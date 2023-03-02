Kevin O'Connell believes Justin Jefferson has 'just scratched the surface' with Vikings offense

"As crazy as this sounds, leading the league in yards and receptions, I think he and I have just scratched the surface of where we want to go as an offense, particularly with him as our premier receiver," O'Connell said Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine .

"One of my favorite players I've ever coached, I've told him that," O'Connell said of Jefferson. "Unbelievable talent. What he means to our league, how he carries himself, how he works every day. What I was really impressed with Justin this year was the leadership, the next step. He believes he's the best receiver in football -- I happen to agree with him -- and a lot goes with that. Not only schematically, how people play against you, but the responsibility he has as a role model. He takes it very seriously how much people and young kids look up to him. I just watch the way he carries himself every single day and week. To say I'm excited about coaching Justin for a really long time is an understatement."