Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell can see retaining Danielle Hunter as 'real outcome' despite trade rumors

O'Connell used a lot of words to deliver a reply that can be boiled down to a succinct response: Sure, it's possible.

Minnesota isn't going to part with an edge rusher of Hunter's caliber unless they receive adequate compensation that can help general manager Kwesi Odofo-Mensah improve the team for the long run. But parting with Hunter wouldn't come a surprise, either, especially considering how Odofo-Mensah has slowly chipped away at an aging roster this offseason.

A legitimate case can be made for trading Hunter. He's entering the final year of his current contract, turns 29 in October and isn't getting any younger. If ever there was a time to maximize their return on Hunter, it's now.

But as Hunter demonstrated in 2022, he still carries plenty of value. The defensive end recorded 10.5 sacks in his first season back from a neck injury and returned to the Pro Bowl for the third time in his seven-season career.

Minnesota won 13 games last year thanks in large part to the contributions of many of the players listed above. Now, they're proceeding without them, instead relying on the likes of Alexander Mattison, Justin Jefferson, Marcus Davenport, Byron Murphy and Kirk Cousins, the last of whom could also find himself with a new team a year from now.

It's clear Odofo-Mensah is attempting to turn over the roster toward a younger group. The timing of when (or if) Hunter departs remains unknown. With these rumors swirling, Hunter has decided to skip mandatory minicamp, subjecting himself to rolling fines.