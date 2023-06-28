2023 NFL Superstar Club: Jalen Hurts, CeeDee Lamb join; Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott drop out

The fearsome foursome. Chubb is the best pure running back in the league and is coming off a season in which he set career-best marks in carries, rushing yards and total touchdowns. If Watson can regain his footing as a true franchise QB for the Browns, Chubb will have his best setup for success yet. ... Henry didn't get as much pub in 2022, but his "pop the hood" stats remained elite, and he led the league in carries for the third time in four years. In other words, he was as good as ever for a Titans team that was mayonnaise-on-white-bread in all other departments. ... McCaffrey reinforced his status as the best all-purpose back after his midseason trade from the Panthers to the loaded Niners. He needs to stay healthy, but all systems remain go for another huge season of production. ... As for Taylor, I thought long and hard about revoking his membership on the grounds of the one-year probationary period for all new superstars in the club. But, like a forgiving mob capo, I ultimately opted to give Taylor a pass. Playing on a dreadful Colts team that was in constant tumult, Taylor still managed over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and 4.5 yards per carry on one good ankle. This is still the same guy who stacked nearly 2,200 total yards and 20 TDs in 2021. Treat him right, Shane Steichen.