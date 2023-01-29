Colts RB Jonathan Taylor undergoes ankle surgery, plans to be '100 percent ready to rock'

Taylor confirmed to NFL.com that he underwent surgery on his ankle this past Wednesday. It was done by noted expert Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay. Taylor injured his ankle in Week 4 against the Titans and was never physically the same the rest of his third season.

After beginning the offseason simply rehabbing his ankle and working to be able to get out of a boot, there was still a lingering issue. Taylor saw Dr. Anderson and visited with Dr. David Porter, the Colts' team doctor, and they were "in lock-step."

So on Wednesday, Taylor underwent an arthroscopic debridement, a minimally invasive procedure to clean out the ankle. It was extremely successful, Taylor said, with Anderson -- who he called, "the man, the legend" -- finding no structural damage.

"That thing had a bunch of junk in there from a bunch of years," Taylor said, laughing. "Just finally had to clean it out and make sure I'm good to go. We finally had the time to get it right, make sure I'm 100% ready to rock. That's all you can ask.

"It was a no-brainer. Get that out of the way, so you can focus on maintaining your body and get ready for the season."

Taylor was a breakout star in 2021, rushing for 1,811 yards with 18 touchdowns and earning All-Pro status. He was set up for a similar season in 2022, but injuring his ankle was a major setback. He missed two games and was never quite himself, though he continued to battle through the injury.

Eventually, Taylor's season ended with a trip to injured reserve for another ankle injury. Taylor wouldn't put a timeline on his recovery.

"The number one thing is taking time to heal," he said. "The number two thing is relaxing, just mentally, after the type of season we had. Get healthy, decompress mentally. I'll be on my feet in no time."

With plenty of time before training camp, expect Taylor and the Colts to take things slow this offseason.