Colts RB Jonathan Taylor has high ankle sprain, unlikely to play again this season

Johnathan Taylor's 2022 season is likely over.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Taylor suffered a high ankle sprain in Saturday's epic loss to the Minnesota Vikings, per a source informed of the situation. Taylor is still meeting with doctors, but it's considered highly unlikely he'll play again this season.

At 4-9-1 with three games remaining, Indy isn't officially eliminated from AFC South contention, but it'd need a miracle collapse by both the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars, coupled with a three-game win streak, to pull off the improbable. Saturday's historic collapse from a 33-0 halftime lead pushed the Colts' losing streak to four games under interim coach Jeff Saturday (1-4).

Taylor exited Saturday after just two snaps. He caught a 13-yard reception, where he sustained the injury.

The injury prematurely ends Taylor's campaign. The 2021 rushing leader, who carried 332 times last season, finishes 2022 with 861 yards on 192 carries with four TDs.