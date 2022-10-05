Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) ruled out vs. Broncos

The Indianapolis Colts will be without star running back Jonathan Taylor Thursday night against the Denver Broncos.

The Colts officially ruled out Taylor due to an ankle injury he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans. With the quick turnaround, Taylor wasn't medically ready despite saying Tuesday he wanted to play.

Taylor's absence is a big blow to an Indy offense that has been trying to get on track early in the season. The leading rusher in 2021, Taylor has rushed for 328 yards with one touchdown on 81 carries through four weeks of the season. He hasn't surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark since Week 1, with zero TDs in the past three games.

No other Colts player has more than 12 yards rushing on the season (QB Matt Ryan).

With Taylor out, Nyheim Hines figures to get the bulk of the reps on Thursday night. Hines has earned just 11 yards on eight rushes in 2022, adding 17 catches for 113 yards. The Colts are likely to elevate veteran Phillip Lindsay from the practice squad as an between-the-tackles option out of the backfield.