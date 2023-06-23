2023 NFL season: The four offenses and four defenses that will make the biggest jump this fall

2022 scoring offense: 29th

29th 2022 total offense: 25th





The Aaron Rodgers Experience may or may not result in a Super Bowl appearance, but you can be sure of one thing: The presence of the four-time MVP will accelerate the development of New York's young core while adding structure and organization to an offense that was in flux a season ago.





As a meticulous competitor with a distinguished résumé, Rodgers will set a championship standard for the unit and teach Jets players -- and coaches -- how to perform at that level. With Rodgers demanding more attention to detail, New York's offensive output will improve, as Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Laken Tomlinson team up with the quarterback's guys (Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Billy Turner) to create a much-improved unit that could spark a run at the division crown -- and more.





If new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett can handle game-management duties without a hitch, the Jets' offense should flourish with a gold jacket player at the helm.