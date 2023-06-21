Analysis

2023 NFL season: Player departures that will have biggest impact on former teams

Published: Jun 21, 2023 at 02:06 PM
Walker-headshot-2022
Brendan Walker

NFL.com Contributor

With OTAs and mandatory minicamps wrapped up, teams have begun to shape their rosters with players acquired via free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft. However, some voids left by offseason departures are larger than others.

Now that the bulk of the offseason has taken place, here's my ranking of the most notable losses across the league.

Related Links

Rank
1
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers
New York Jets · QB
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

Rodgers, a four-time MVP, was traded to the Jets after negotiations took place for more than a month in what felt like a state of stasis. The Packers received a haul of draft picks in the trade but left themselves with a question mark at the most important position on the field. Jordan Love is poised to be the next starting quarterback in Green Bay, but it's hard to know what to expect given his small small NFL sample size (one career start).


NOTE: The Jets also signed former Packers receiver Allen Lazard, a move that didn’t make the top 10 on this list but is worth mentioning given the circumstances here.

Rank
2
Tom Brady
Tom Brady
Retired · QB
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Despite a poor ground attack and plenty of injuries, the Bucs were still able to host a playoff game last season, winning the NFC South with an 8-9 record. Brady accounted for nearly 80 percent of the team’s offensive yardage while setting a career high with 733 passing attempts. Tampa Bay signed Baker Mayfield in free agency, but will he be able to match the production of the retired G.O.A.T.?

Rank
3
This is a photo of C.J. Gardner Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team. This image reflects the Philadelphia Eagles active roster as of Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (AP Photo)
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
Detroit Lions · DB
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

In just 12 games played with the Eagles, Gardner-Johnson tied for the league lead with six interceptions (more than his interception total in the previous three seasons combined). His large production spike and versatility as a ballhawk helped Philadelphia secure a Super Bowl berth. As for filling the void, Reed Blankenship had a promising playoff performance for the Eagles in his rookie campaign. The team signed Terrell Edmunds in free agency and drafted Sydney Brown in the third round, but Gardner-Johnson’s playmaking ability will still be difficult to replace. 

Rank
4
Jalen Ramsey
Jalen Ramsey
Miami Dolphins · CB
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

A season after their Super Bowl victory, the Rams were plagued by injury and slipped to 21st in scoring defense. However, Ramsey stood out among his teammates as a bright spot, leading the team with four interceptions and 18 passes defended. Ramsey was traded to the Dolphins this offseason, leaving the Rams’ secondary with a very young and inexperienced core; as of this writing, every defensive back on the roster is 25 years old or younger. The talent, experience and leadership that the 28-year-old Ramsey can provide played an integral part in the team’s success. The absence of a proven, lockdown corner hurts Los Angeles moving forward.

Rank
5
D.J. Moore
D.J. Moore
Chicago Bears · WR
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

The Panthers sent a package of assets, including Moore, to the Bears for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which they used to secure quarterback Bryce Young as the new face of the franchise. Carolina did snag Adam Thielen in free agency to help replace Moore, but the 32-year-old Thielen has been more of a complementary player than a No. 1 pass-catching threat with the Vikings in recent years. The Panthers also signed veteran DJ Chark and drafted Jonathan Mingo in Round 2, but Chark has struggled to stay healthy in recent years and Mingo is still an unknown quantity as a rookie. Moore might not have a Pro Bowl or All-Pro selection on his résumé, but don’t let a lack of accolades overshadow his talent and value. Despite playing with a carousel of mediocre passers, he’s posted three 1,100-yard seasons in his five-year career. At 26 years old, he still has a bright future ahead of him.

Rank
6
Mike McGlinchey
Mike McGlinchey
Denver Broncos · OT
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers’ run game has been anchored by one of the best offensive lines in the league, with McGlinchey playing a key role at right tackle since being drafted ninth overall in 2018. During that span, the Niners have ranked 13th (’18), second (‘19), 15th (‘20), seventh (‘21) and eighth (‘22) in the NFL in rushing. McGlinchey ranked among the top 25 offensive tackles in PFF run-blocking grade last season (73.3) and is now one of the highest-paid players at his position after signing with Denver. The next man up at right tackle for San Francisco, Colton McKivitz, was a fifth-round pick in 2020 and has made just five career starts, which means there’s some uncertainty at the position. McGlinchey’s rank on this list is reflective of the potential impact of not having a clear-cut upgrade at the position ready to take his place.

Rank
7
J.J. Watt
J.J. Watt
Retired · DE
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Rank
8
Zach Allen
Zach Allen
Denver Broncos · DE
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals allowed an abysmal 26.4 points per game last year, second-most in the NFL. Watt and Allen were the team’s primary sources of pass-rush production and they have been included together on this list for that reason. Watt posted a team-high 12.5 sacks and Allen generated a career-high 35 quarterback pressures, per PFF. That’s a lot of production to replace with Watt retiring and Allen leaving for Denver in free agency. The Cardinals’ defensive line (and defense as a whole) is in a rough spot and could now be one of the weakest positional groups in the NFL, at least on paper. With Arizona in rebuilding mode, new head coach Jonathan Gannon could be in for a rough transition after coordinating an Eagles defense that led the NFL with 70 sacks last season.

Rank
9
Dalton Schultz
Dalton Schultz
Houston Texans · TE
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

After making just 13 catches in his first two NFL seasons, Schultz developed into a top option for Dak Prescott, averaging 66 catches for 666.7 yards and 5.7 touchdowns over the past three seasons. After reeling in a career-high eight touchdowns in 2021, good for fifth-most among tight ends, the Cowboys saw Schultz’s value and placed the franchise tag on him. This year, however, the team used the franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard and allowed Schultz to walk in free agency. Dallas has young tight ends on the roster like Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot. The team also drafted Luke Schoonmaker in Round 2, but the loss of Schultz leaves the offense without an established middle-of-the-field threat at the position.

Rank
10
David Montgomery
David Montgomery
Detroit Lions · RB
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

In a year when Justin Fields put the NFL on notice by rushing for the second-most yards by a quarterback in a single season (1,143), Montgomery still managed to run for 801 yards and five touchdowns. While Fields poses a dynamic threat as a mobile quarterback for one the most improved teams this offseason, Montgomery’s reliability took some pressure off Fields as he continued his development. The Bears signed D’Onta Foreman after Montgomery’s departure in free agency. However, Montgomery has produced at least 800 rushing yards in all four of his NFL seasons. Foreman reached those marks only once (2022) in his five-year career. Perhaps Khalil Herbert (731 yards rushing last season) and rookie fourth-rounder Roschon Johnson can also help fill the void.

Follow Brendan Walker on Twitter.

Related Content

news

State of the 2023 Atlanta Falcons: Is Desmond Ridder ready to help lead a playoff push?

With a strong supporting cast and offensive-minded head coach, can Desmond Ridder help Atlanta get back to the playoffs? Adam Rank examines the state of the Falcons heading into the 2023 NFL season.

news

NFL URGENCY METER! Bills headline 10 teams facing greatest burden of expectation in 2023 season

Who faces the most urgency in the 2023 NFL campaign? Dan Hanzus circles 10 teams, with four coming from the same division.

news

State of the 2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Will post-Tom Brady era begin with playoff run?

With Tom Brady in retirement, will the Buccaneers be able to make it back to the playoffs for the fourth straight year? Adam Rank examines the state of the Bucs heading into the 2023 NFL season.

news

2023 NFL season: 10 biggest remaining roster holes

Will the Saints find help for veteran Cameron Jordan and the pass rush? Can the Titans bolster their thin receiving corps? Kevin Patra identifies the 10 biggest roster holes remaining across the NFL as training camp approaches.

news

Five NFL offseason storylines that are overblown; three that deserve more attention

Is the Patriots' quarterback drama a thing of the past? Should Kyler Murray's future be a bigger topic? Eric Edholm tells us which offseason storylines are overblown and which deserve more of our attention.

news

2023 NFL season: Ranking top 10 non-quarterback franchise building blocks

Is there a defensive player who impacts the game more than Micah Parsons? What makes Justin Jefferson such a force at receiver? Bucky Brooks ranks the top 10 non-quarterback franchise building blocks in the NFL heading into the 2023 season.

news

State of the 2023 Chicago Bears: Can Justin Fields win more games after electrifying Year 2?

In 2022, Justin Fields showed off the kind of dynamic quarterback play Chicago has long been missing. Where will his development take this team next? Adam Rank examines the state of the Bears heading into the 2023 NFL season.

news

Five biggest NFL questions as teams break until training camp: Can Giants, Saquon Barkley get deal done?

Will the Giants and Saquon Barkley work out a new deal? Who will sign DeAndre Hopkins? As NFL teams take a break before training camp, Judy Battista explores the five biggest questions lingering around the league.

news

The First Read: Biggest takeaways from NFL's second wave of mandatory minicamps

How will the Buffalo Bills move on from this week's drama? Are two NFC North quarterbacks set to take big steps? Jeffri Chadiha provides eight takeaways from the second wave of mandatory minicamps.

news

State of the 2023 Detroit Lions: Can Dan Campbell's offseason darlings live up to unprecedented hype?

After an inspiring finish to the 2022 campaign, Detroit has been one of the NFL's offseason darlings. Can Dan Campbell's crew live up to unprecedented hype in the Motor City? Adam Rank examines the state of the 2023 Lions.

news

Make-or-break candidates: Players at a crossroads entering 2023 NFL season

Who could be entering a make-or-break season in 2023? Nick Shook highlights 12 players at a crossroads, including six quarterbacks.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More