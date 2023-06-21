2023 NFL season: Player departures that will have biggest impact on former teams

Rodgers, a four-time MVP, was traded to the Jets after negotiations took place for more than a month in what felt like a state of stasis. The Packers received a haul of draft picks in the trade but left themselves with a question mark at the most important position on the field. Jordan Love is poised to be the next starting quarterback in Green Bay, but it's hard to know what to expect given his small small NFL sample size (one career start).





NOTE: The Jets also signed former Packers receiver Allen Lazard, a move that didn’t make the top 10 on this list but is worth mentioning given the circumstances here.