Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: 'Bittersweetness' moving on from Aaron Rodgers, but 'really excited' for Jordan Love era

The Packers and Jets didn't make this trade happen overnight. It took more than a month for both sides to hash out the details, including "a lot of back and forth" over the conditions of the 2024 second-round pick New York sent to Green Bay that can become a first depending on how much Rodgers plays for the Jets in 2023. Ultimately, they were able to find common ground, mercifully bringing an end to their negotiations and the saga of Rodgers in Green Bay.

"I wouldn't say there was anything like one hard piece, it just took a long time, longer than I expected," Gutekunst said. "I think they were going through a lot of things, trying to figure things out on their end, how they wanted to do it, but I think working with (Jets GM) Joe (Douglas) made it easier, just because we come from the same background and understand each other, what's important to us, what's important to them, and again, it took longer, but I really respect Joe and how he goes about it."

Beyond moving on from the annual waiting period in which the Packers have been forced to sell Rodgers on returning, Gutekunst expressed enthusiasm regarding being freed from the burden of carrying Rodgers' massive salary cap hit in 2024. His departure essentially restores the Packers' financial ability to improve their roster instead of concentrating so much of their cap on one player.

"I think we're very excited about that," Gutekunst said. "You always want to have as many avenues to help your football team as you can, and I think over the past three years or so, as we've kind of pushed things down the road to help team chase a championship, at some point you've kinda got to kind of figure that out, and this will help us do that. It's not everything, it's not like we're getting clear of everything, but it'll certainly help us next year. But we're excited to kind of move past this particular piece, and have some assets for next year."

Their split wasn't filled with animosity, in part because both sides felt satisfied by this week's trade. New York landed its quarterback, Rodgers was granted his freedom, and the Packers received a handful of assets that will allow them to improve and hopefully jump-start the Jordan Love era. Gutekunst acknowledged that whenever Rodgers returns to be inducted into the team's hall of fame, he'll be welcomed with open arms. But now, the focus is on 2023, and the first steps taken without Rodgers on the roster.