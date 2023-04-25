Jets GM Joe Douglas: Aaron Rodgers trade 'historic' for franchise, 'great thing' for Zach Wilson

Handshakes and champagne are in order for both the Packers and Jets, with one side receiving a quality haul for its legendary, but estranged quarterback, and the other welcoming a player it believes will put it on the fast track toward great success. The Rodgers trade proves the stark shift in how the Jets are perceived among their NFL counterparts, quickly morphing from also-rans to a legitimate threat worthy of Rodgers' consideration.

"Obviously, Aaron is one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play this game," Douglas said. "To have an opportunity to add a player of that caliber, you're always going to look into it and how it fits within our culture, within our team. It goes back to something I said to you guys in Phoenix; it's a real credit to (head coach) Robert (Saleh), his staff and what he's been able to implement with our players and with everyone here. That a player of Aaron's caliber would even want to come here. We're all excited to add someone of his character and his ability."

How it plays out -- and for how long -- remains to be determined.

Rodgers has toyed with retirement on what is now an annual basis, spending each of the last few offseasons waffling between walking away and coming back for another season, using his significant leverage to force the Packers to pay up and/or make roster additions to fit his demands. There's no telling at this point whether he might again engage in such a game in early 2024; much of that is likely dependent on how he and the Jets fare in their first season spent together.

On Tuesday, Douglas wisely avoided guaranteeing Rodgers' participation beyond 2023. But as Douglas acknowledged, Rodgers' arrival instantly raises expectations for a Jets club that was surprisingly successful in both the 2022 offseason and the first half of the regular season before injuries and inconsistency at quarterback doomed their chances.

That first half of 2022 convinced Douglas his young squad can handle the expectations that come with Rodgers' arrival.

"I feel like the way we jumped out last year, a lot of those young men proved that they were ready to answer the call," Douglas said. "Nobody's happy about the way we finished last year, so to see the group of guys that are out there right now working and gelling together, it's very apparent that they're not satisfied with the way the season ended last year, either."