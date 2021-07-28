Packers acquire WR Randall Cobb from Texans for sixth-round pick

While the move to acquire the 30-year-old, 10-season vet will be seen by a great many as the Packers front office looking to improve its rocky relationship with Rodgers, it could also be a move that rekindles Cobb's career after a string of down years.

In his final year with the Packers, Cobb had just 383 receiving yards on 38 receptions – his lowest output outside his rookie season. He followed it with a solid if unspectacular showing with the Cowboys in which he caught 55 balls for 828 yards. Last year in Houston, Cobb was quiet to the tune of 38 catches for 441 yards.

Back with Rodgers he'll be catching passes for a Green Bay team in which he produced 470 receptions for 5,524 yards and 41 touchdowns in eight seasons.

Green Bay is also expected to sign veteran offensive tackle Dennis Kelly, pending a physical, Pelissero reported. Kelly started every game a season ago for the Titans.