Packers acquire WR Randall Cobb from Texans for sixth-round pick

Published: Jul 28, 2021
After days of expectation, Randall Cobb is indeed on his way back to Green Bay.

The Packers are sending a 2022 sixth-round draft pick to the Houston Texans to bring back Cobb, reuniting him with Aaron Rodgers and the team for which he starred for eight seasons, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday afternoon.

Houston is also expected to pay $3 million of Cobb's salary to facilitate the deal, Pelissero added.

It was a move that's been brewing and now is all but official.

Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Packers were in talks with the Texans to acquire Cobb, who's spent his last two seasons in Texans – 2019 with the Cowboys and 2020 with the Texans.

Earlier Wednesday, Cobb let it be known via social media that he was returning to Titletown and during a lengthy news conference on the same day, Rodgers let it be known he was glad to have Cobb coming back.

While the move to acquire the 30-year-old, 10-season vet will be seen by a great many as the Packers front office looking to improve its rocky relationship with Rodgers, it could also be a move that rekindles Cobb's career after a string of down years.

In his final year with the Packers, Cobb had just 383 receiving yards on 38 receptions – his lowest output outside his rookie season. He followed it with a solid if unspectacular showing with the Cowboys in which he caught 55 balls for 828 yards. Last year in Houston, Cobb was quiet to the tune of 38 catches for 441 yards.

Back with Rodgers he'll be catching passes for a Green Bay team in which he produced 470 receptions for 5,524 yards and 41 touchdowns in eight seasons.

Green Bay is also expected to sign veteran offensive tackle Dennis Kelly, pending a physical, Pelissero reported. Kelly started every game a season ago for the Titans.

On a busy day in Green Bay with Rodgers airing it out off the field and wide receiver Davante Adams letting it be known he wants to be paid as the best receiver in the league, Cobb is back to add a little more juice to the day and, hopefully for the Packers, the season ahead.

