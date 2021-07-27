Packers working to acquire Randall Cobb in trade with Texans

With the Green Bay Packers nearing a deal to end the NFL offseason's biggest storyline and bring QB Aaron Rodgers back for 2021, the club is simultaneously working to add WR Randall Cobb, a favorite former target of Rodgers', as well.

The Packers are in discussions with the Houston Texans to trade for Cobb, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Cobb is entering his 11th NFL season. He spent the first eight of those seasons catching balls from Rodgers in Green Bay, including a spectacular 2014 season that landed him in the Pro Bowl on the strength of a 1,287-yard, 12-touchdown campaign. Cobb finished last season on injured reserve with a toe injury and started just two games for the Texans, his first season in Houston. At 30 years old (31 by the beginning of this season), Cobb has been beset by a variety of injuries the last three years, though he did post a career-best 15.1 yards-per-catch average as a Dallas Cowboy in 2019.

A reunification with Rodgers, along with a healthy season, could revitalize the career of the former second-round pick.

It would certainly be a welcome addition for Rodgers, who would add a target with whom he's got plenty of history.

That wasn't the only roster move in Green Bay's plans Tuesday.

With Rodgers in the building, the Packers released former first-round quarterback Blake Bortles﻿, Pelissero added. Green Bay signed the ex-Jaguars starter in May as it became apparent a contract standoff was brewing with Rodgers.

The Pack also cut third-year signal-caller ﻿Jake Dolegala﻿, the team announced.