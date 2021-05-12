Packers signing veteran QB Blake Bortles

As the uncertainty surrounding ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ carries on in Green Bay, the Packers are adding another veteran former first-round quarterback to their roster.

Quarterback ﻿Blake Bortles﻿ is in Green Bay to sign with the Packers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.

While this might add to the concern regarding Rodgers, who's reportedly unhappy as contract negotiations have dragged on, it must be noted that Packers longtime backup ﻿Tim Boyle﻿ signed with the Lions in the offseason.

Thusly, with only two quarterbacks on the roster -- including 2020 first-round pick ﻿Jordan Love﻿ -- and Phase 2 of OTAs set to commence Monday, the Packers needed to add a quarterback or two, Pelissero reported. There's also a connection for Bortles as he played in a similar offense as the Packers with the Rams and previously played for current Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett with the Jaguars.