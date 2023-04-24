Aaron Rodgers trade fallout: Winners/losers from blockbuster QB deal between Packers and Jets

The Green Bay Packers: It was clear from general manager Brian Gutekunst's comments at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine that the Packers were ready to move on from Rodgers and are anxious to see Jordan Love start at quarterback.

Jordan Love: Thrust into a wildly uncomfortable situation when he was drafted 26th overall by the Packers in 2020, Love finally gets his chance after attempting just 83 passes over 10 appearances, including one start. The Packers clearly feel he is ready -- Gutekunst raved during the combine about what Green Bay has seen from Love in practice. With Rodgers out, the job is the 24-year-old's, and so is the pressure.

Jets fans: They have endured a lot of unsightly quarterback play, a lot of dashed hopes, a lot of crushing seasons. And in all those years, they have never -- ever -- witnessed a quarterback with this kind of talent. It still may not be enough to get past Allen or Burrow or Mahomes in the loaded AFC, but Jets fans finally get to see one of the most gifted field generals in league history in their midst.

Woody Johnson: The Jets' owner loves star quarterbacks (SEE: Favre, Tim Tebow, Michael Vick) and craves the relevance that they bring. You can question the wisdom of these home run-or-bust moves, but Rodgers gives Johnson's team a far more legitimate chance to contend than any of the others did.

Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas: The Jets' head coach and general manager might need to get to the playoffs in 2023 to keep their jobs, and Rodgers gives them a much better chance of doing that than almost any other option.