Around the NFL

Jets' Joe Douglas: No 'exact timetable' on decision in QB market; Zach Wilson still has 'high ceiling'

Published: Feb 28, 2023 at 01:19 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

INDIANAPOLIS -- New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas tiptoed around discussing a timeline for adding a veteran quarterback.

During Tuesday's media session at the NFL Scouting Combine, Douglas confirmed the club met with free-agent quarterback Derek Carr but declined to discuss any other options that might be on the Jets' radar.

"That was a fantastic visit," he said of the meeting with Carr. "We really enjoyed spending time with him. Obviously, he's the only quarterback I can shed any light on for you guys, since he's the only quarterback that's a free agent, but I can say he left a strong impression with everybody. Obviously, we're going to be exploring the veteran quarterback market this offseason. We're going to look at every available option. We feel like when it's time to make the right decision, when everyone goes through their process, we're going to make the best decision for the Jets."

Related Links

Douglas confirmed NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport's report that the Jets would meet with Carr again during the combine. The GM praised Carr as a "high-level producer" who is "ultra-intelligent" and "highly competitive."

The name that didn't tumble from Douglas' lips was the one most on the mind of reporters and fans: Aaron Rodgers.

The GM deftly sidestepped any attempts at discussing Rodgers' potential availability. First, the QB must decide if he wants to continue playing. Then Rodgers must decide whether to play in Green Bay or be traded. Only after that could the Jets make a potential play for the four-time Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player.

The Packers expect a decision from Rodgers before free agency, but in the meantime, the Jets will meet with Carr. Douglas must contend with a delicate balance of waiting out Rodgers' decision while not potentially losing out on Carr if Rodgers isn't an option.

"I think it's hard to put an exact timetable," Douglas said of when he hopes to have a decision. "I think everybody would like it done sooner rather than later, but everyone has their own process."

However the situation in New York plays out with a veteran addition, Douglas reiterated that they haven't given up on Zach Wilson, the former No. 2 overall pick.

"Again, our stance on Zach hasn't changed," he said. "We feel like Zach has a very high ceiling. Obviously, the first two years haven't played out the way that anybody's hoped, but we still feel like there's a very high ceiling with Zach. In my time in the league, I've found that when players love this game and players work their tails off, they usually hit their ceiling. We feel like Zach definitely has those traits. So still feel strongly that Zach is gonna be able to hit his ceiling."

Given that Gang Green is big-game hunting for a veteran QB, Wilson won't be in line to hit that ceiling in 2023.

Related Content

news

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels wants next quarterback to be in Las Vegas 'for a long time'

The theme of Josh McDaniels' media session at the NFL Scouting Combine was consistently vague: After releasing Derek Carr, the Raiders are going to explore every avenue to address quarterback.

news

Giants to release WR Kenny Golladay on first day of new league year

The New York Giants informed wide receiver Kenny Golladay that they will release him on March 15, the first day of the new league year, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.

news

Bears GM Ryan Poles doing 'homework' on draft class, plans on QB Justin Fields being starter in '23

Bears GM Ryan Poles continues to reassert faith in QB Justin Fields as he heads into the 2023 Scouting Combine holding the draft's No. 1 overall pick.

news

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst unsure of Aaron Rodgers' plans for 2023 season, 'excited' for Jordan Love's future

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst spoke with the media on Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine, telling reporters the team has not been informed of Aaron Rodgers' plans for the 2023 season.

news

Falcons release QB Marcus Mariota after one season

The Marcus Mariota experiment in Atlanta is officially over. The Falcons released the quarterback after one year, the team announced Tuesday morning.

news

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier taking year off from coaching, plans to return in 2024

Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is planning to step away from coaching for the 2023 season, the team announced Tuesday morning.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Commanders place franchise tag on Pro Bowl DT Daron Payne for 2023 season

The Washington Commanders used the first franchise tag of the 2023 offseason on Pro Bowl defensive tackle Daron Payne, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday morning, per sources.

news

Former Raiders QB Derek Carr to meet with a 'handful' of teams during the NFL Scouting Combine this week

Free agent quarterback Derek Carr will be meeting with a "handful" of teams this week in Indianapolis during the NFL Scouting Combine, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources, on Monday during an appearance on NFL Total Access.

news

Commanders release QB Carson Wentz after one season

The Washington Commanders on Monday announced the release of QB Carson Wentz after one season with the team.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE