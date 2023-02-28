Former Raiders QB Derek Carr to meet with a 'handful' of teams during the NFL Scouting Combine this week

Free agent quarterback Derek Carr will be meeting with a "handful" of teams this week in Indianapolis during the NFL Scouting Combine, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources, on Monday during an appearance on NFL Total Access.

Carr, who was released by the Raiders on Feb. 14 after being benched for the final two games of the 2022 season, has already visited with the Saints and the Jets during his search for his next destination. And now Carr is taking advantage of every team converging on Indianapolis in order to have talks with some other potential options.

Multiple teams are likely to be in the market for a new QB for 2023, but Carr has a time advantage over these other players. While other impending free-agent quarterbacks are required to wait until after the start of free agency on March 15 to sign somewhere, Carr could sign now due to his being released by Las Vegas.

While Rapoport added that he expects Carr to sign with a team before then, the 31-year-old quarterback is not expected to be hasty with his decision, as there's still over two weeks before that date. His brother, David Carr, said last week on NFL Network that Derek wanted to do his "due diligence" by visiting as many places as possible to figure out the best landing spot, and suggested it would therefore be a "long process" to make his choice.