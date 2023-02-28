Around the NFL

Former Raiders QB Derek Carr to meet with a 'handful' of teams during the NFL Scouting Combine this week

Published: Feb 27, 2023 at 07:57 PM
Coral_Smith_1400x1000
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

Free agent quarterback Derek Carr will be meeting with a "handful" of teams this week in Indianapolis during the NFL Scouting Combine, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources, on Monday during an appearance on NFL Total Access.

Carr, who was released by the Raiders on Feb. 14 after being benched for the final two games of the 2022 season, has already visited with the Saints and the Jets during his search for his next destination. And now Carr is taking advantage of every team converging on Indianapolis in order to have talks with some other potential options.

Multiple teams are likely to be in the market for a new QB for 2023, but Carr has a time advantage over these other players. While other impending free-agent quarterbacks are required to wait until after the start of free agency on March 15 to sign somewhere, Carr could sign now due to his being released by Las Vegas.

While Rapoport added that he expects Carr to sign with a team before then, the 31-year-old quarterback is not expected to be hasty with his decision, as there's still over two weeks before that date. His brother, David Carr, said last week on NFL Network that Derek wanted to do his "due diligence" by visiting as many places as possible to figure out the best landing spot, and suggested it would therefore be a "long process" to make his choice.

Which team he will land with is still up in the air, but it's clear that Carr is fulfilling his desire to take his time and talk with multiple teams to find the ideal fit. And the next step in this process will take him to Indianapolis this week.

Related Content

news

Commanders release QB Carson Wentz after one season

The Washington Commanders on Monday announced the release of QB Carson Wentz after one season with the team.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

QBs C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson to throw at 2023 NFL Scouting Combine; Bryce Young waiting for pro day

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud and Florida QB Anthony Richardson will throw at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine while Alabama QB Bryce Young will wait for his pro day, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning.

news

NFL team proposes rule to make roughing the passer reviewable

An NFL team has proposed a new rule that would make roughing the passer reviewable by replay, NFL Network's Judy Battista reported on Sunday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Feb. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

QB Jameis Winston still preparing for possibility of staying with Saints in 2023

Injuries derailed Jameis Winston's 2022 season, leading to him acting as backup for most of the year. But despite his current position, Winston is not counting himself out of the running on a New Orleans squad that has no clear option at quarterback as of yet.

news

Joe Lombardi reunites with Sean Payton as new Broncos offensive coordinator

Former Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi is being hired as the Denver Broncos' new OC, the team announced Saturday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Commanders' Sam Howell grateful for opportunity to be QB1, says work 'starts now' to get ready for 2023

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell is the presumptive starter heading into the offseason, but despite his elevation on the depth chart, the 22-year-old is not going to be complacent in his position.

news

Rams have had trade talks regarding Jalen Ramsey; CB likely to be dealt in the coming weeks

The Rams have had trade talks regarding cornerback Jalen Ramsey, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday afternoon. Pelissero added that league sources believe it's very likely the six-time Pro Bowl CB will be traded in the coming weeks.

news

Chiefs promote Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator after Eric Bieniemy departure

The Kansas City Chiefs promoted Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator on Friday, one week after Eric Bieniemy left the Super Bowl champions to take the same job with the Washington Commanders.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE