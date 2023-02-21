David Carr: QB Derek Carr's free agency will be 'long process'

Thus far, Carr has visited with the New Orleans Saints and head coach Dennis Allen, who drafted him to the Raiders in 2014, and the New York Jets over this past weekend.

"Derek had a great trip," David said, adding he hit it off with head coach Robert Saleh. "He went there to get a feel for how they work from the top down."

The 2023 offseason portends to have myriad open spots for starting quarterbacks, including New Orleans, New York, the Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts and more.

Unlike other impending free agents, Carr is available to sign now after he was cut loose by the Raiders on Feb. 14, becoming a free agent for the initial instance in his nine-season career. He was released ahead of a Feb. 15 deadline that would have guaranteed him $40.4 million in future salary under his Las Vegas contract.

A starter since he was drafted, Carr has racked up 35,222 career yards passing and 217 touchdown passes -- each of those Raiders franchise records.