David Carr: QB Derek Carr's free agency will be 'long process'

Derek Carr has made a pair of visits so far -- one prior to his release by the Las Vegas Raiders and one as a free agent.
Neither is likely to lead to a quick signing for the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback, however.
Carr is expected to take his time and as many visits to talk with potential suitors as he can, his older brother David said Monday on NFL Total Access.
"It's gonna be a long process," David Carr said. "He wants to do his due diligence and see as many places as he can to get a feel for what the best place for him will be."
Thus far, Carr has visited with the New Orleans Saints and head coach Dennis Allen, who drafted him to the Raiders in 2014, and the New York Jets over this past weekend.
"Derek had a great trip," David said, adding he hit it off with head coach Robert Saleh. "He went there to get a feel for how they work from the top down."
The 2023 offseason portends to have myriad open spots for starting quarterbacks, including New Orleans, New York, the Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts and more.
Unlike other impending free agents, Carr is available to sign now after he was cut loose by the Raiders on Feb. 14, becoming a free agent for the initial instance in his nine-season career. He was released ahead of a Feb. 15 deadline that would have guaranteed him $40.4 million in future salary under his Las Vegas contract.
A starter since he was drafted, Carr has racked up 35,222 career yards passing and 217 touchdown passes -- each of those Raiders franchise records.
Carr's time in the Silver and Black came to an unceremonious end when he was benched with two games left in the regular season. Now, he's in control of his future and he's going with the patient approach to make sure his first free-agency opportunity goes right.