Around the NFL

Ex-Raiders QB Derek Carr set to visit Jets this weekend

Published: Feb 17, 2023 at 01:07 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Derek Carr's free agency tour will begin in the Big Apple.

The former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback is set to visit the New York Jets this weekend, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Friday, per a source.

After a brief dalliance with a potential trade to the New Orleans Saints, the Raiders released Carr on Tuesday, freeing him up to seek employment elsewhere ahead of the start of the new league year. Carr is expected to attract plenty of interest from a number of teams seeking a starting-quality option under center, and the Jets are first in line to meet with the veteran.

Related Links

Carr's career with the Raiders began in 2014, when they selected him with the 36th-overall pick of the draft. He started right away and has missed just four games in his nine-year career, earning four Pro Bowl selections (including three straight from 2015 to 2017) and leading the Raiders to two playoff appearances in nine seasons.

Once seen as a franchise quarterback, Carr's standing with the Raiders suddenly became uncertain late in the 2022 season when coach Josh McDaniels benched Carr in favor of backup Jarrett Stidham for the final two games of the year. Carr's benching was a final sign that his time with the Raiders was nearing an end, and after exploring a possible deal to send him to the Saints, Carr declined to be traded, forcing the Raiders to release him.

New York drafted Zach Wilson with the second-overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, but the BYU standout failed to prove he could become a franchise quarterback in two seasons, prompting the upstart Jets to admit their once highly touted quarterback wasn't the answer and brought along the need to explore options elsewhere. Carr is among a number of veteran QBs expected to be available to the Jets and other teams via free agency this offseason, and New York could also explore a trade for a veteran (such as Aaron Rodgers).

The Jets will begin their search by meeting with Carr. We'll see if they find a fit with the former Fresno State star.

