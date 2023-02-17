Ex-Raiders QB Derek Carr set to visit Jets this weekend

Carr's career with the Raiders began in 2014, when they selected him with the 36th-overall pick of the draft. He started right away and has missed just four games in his nine-year career, earning four Pro Bowl selections (including three straight from 2015 to 2017) and leading the Raiders to two playoff appearances in nine seasons.

Once seen as a franchise quarterback, Carr's standing with the Raiders suddenly became uncertain late in the 2022 season when coach Josh McDaniels benched Carr in favor of backup Jarrett Stidham for the final two games of the year. Carr's benching was a final sign that his time with the Raiders was nearing an end, and after exploring a possible deal to send him to the Saints, Carr declined to be traded, forcing the Raiders to release him.

New York drafted Zach Wilson with the second-overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, but the BYU standout failed to prove he could become a franchise quarterback in two seasons, prompting the upstart Jets to admit their once highly touted quarterback wasn't the answer and brought along the need to explore options elsewhere. Carr is among a number of veteran QBs expected to be available to the Jets and other teams via free agency this offseason, and New York could also explore a trade for a veteran (such as Aaron Rodgers).