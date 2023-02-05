Maxx Crosby on Raiders moving forward without Derek Carr: 'Tough part of this business'

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby entered the NFL with Derek Carr as his quarterback in 2019. However, the 2023 season will likely feature a new quarterback for Las Vegas.

Crosby discussed with NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe about Carr's situation and how the team is moving forward.

"Honestly, it's just bittersweet. He's always been a great friend of mine ever since I got in the league," Crosby told Wolfe about his close friend. "I got a ton of love for him. But right now, for both sides -- for the organization, for D.C. -- everybody's going in different directions. That's the tough part of this business. There's a lot of emotions to it when you got friends, and real family friends, things like that, going other places. But D.C.'s going to be just fine. He's going to do well wherever he goes. And we're going to continue growing as a team, as well. So, we're fired up for the future."

Earlier this week at the Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, Carr said he had no plans to extend the Feb. 15 deadline in his contract that triggers $40.4 million in future guaranteed money to help facilitate a trade from the Raiders.

With the Feb. 15 deadline quickly approaching, Las Vegas must find a trade partner that works with Carr's plans since the QB could reject all trades due to his no-trade clause. Cutting the veteran QB could also be an option for Las Vegas, which would mean getting nothing in return.

Fortunately, Crosby and Carr will take the field one last time together as Raiders in Sunday's Pro Bowl Game.

Crosby told Wolfe that he's looking forward to the 2023 season with the possibility of a new quarterback in the Silver & Black.