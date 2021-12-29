Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on retiring after 2021 season: 'I wouldn't rule that out'

Should the Packers finally close the deal, get over the NFC Championship Game hump that has sent them home early in each of the last two seasons, and win the Super Bowl, it's not inconceivable to foresee Rodgers ride off into the sunset as Peyton Manning once did after triumphing in Super Bowl 50. But the key difference is in ability: Manning was clearly at the end of the road in terms of performance, while Rodgers is still playing at an elite level.

It sure would be tough for a competitor to walk away from the game when he knows he can still play with the best of them. But the Packers are also on a franchise timeline of succession.

Yes, it's time to rehash the circumstances surrounding Rodgers: Green Bay spent a 2020 first-round pick on Jordan Love, sat him his entire rookie season, then slotted him in as the backup to Rodgers once the future Hall of Famer met with Packers brass, mended fences and officially returned for the 2021 season. Love played one game this season while Rodgers was out due to a positive COVID-19 test, and his performance didn't exactly pressure the Packers to speed up their succession plan.

Green Bay's best chance of victory remains with Rodgers taking the snaps. The main question, then, is simple: Does Rodgers want to continue his pursuit of football glory? And does he want to do so in Green Bay, the only place he's ever called home in the NFL?

"There'll be a lot of things that I'll weigh in the offseason," Rodgers said. "Saying that doesn't mean, or any of the comments I've made, doesn't mean I'm thinking about elsewhere, I do want to clarify that. The things that I've said about the team this year, about (general manager) Brian (Gutekunst) and I's relationship has been heartfelt and genuine and I do appreciate a lot of the things I've seen from the team that are directly related to conversations we had in the offseason, and that was meaningful to me.

"I've enjoyed being a part of conversations that directly affect my job, which I talked about in the offseason. And Brian has taken a lead in that, and I do appreciate the way our relationship has grown."

Such conversations included instructing the Packers to acquire an old friend, Randall Cobb, via trade. Cobb has filled a supporting cast role, catching 28 passes for 375 yards and five touchdowns this season and confirming Rodgers' belief Cobb could help the Packers win games.

The trade also helped improve the once-rocky relations between Rodgers and the Packers' front office. After a tumultuous offseason that included threats of Rodgers sitting out of the 2021 season, things are now peachy between the two sides.

That leaves Rodgers with one more mountain to climb, with a Lombardi Trophy awaiting him at the top. It's something he hasn't been able to do since the 2010 season, and with time running out, this might be Rodgers' best shot at again winning a title.

That's the goal. The rest can be handled later.

"I'm just savoring this year as much as anything," Rodgers said. "It won't be something where I'd drag it out months and months. I'll have conversations with my loved ones after the season, with Brian and Mark (Murphy) and Russ (Ball) and the coaching staff and then make a decision at some point. I'm not going to hold the team back from anything. And then once I commit, if it's committing to move forward here, then it'll be a quick decision."