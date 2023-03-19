Bears RB D'Onta Foreman bringing confidence to role with Chicago: 'I came here to try to be the guy'

The winds of Foreman's long road to Chicago have been marked by setbacks that often left him relegated to a view from the back seat, but he has thrived when given the wheel.

After a 2017 Achilles injury his rookie year contributed to the end of his Texans career before it got off the ground and a 2019 biceps tear did the same in Indianapolis, Foreman finally saw his first opportunity to be "the guy" during his second season with the Titans.

In the wake of Derrick Henry suffering a broken foot, Foreman stepped up to the tune of 566 yards and three touchdowns on 133 carries, proving his rumbling, bumbling days to the end zone weren't just behind him.

He did so again to an even greater degree last year in Carolina, logging career highs in attempts (203), yards (914) and TDs (five) in a season tilted on axis by the Panthers' midseason Christian McCaffrey trade. His 4.5 yards per carry matched Austin Ekeler and Jonathan Taylor, two of the league's brightest talents.

"I strive for those moments," Foreman said. "A lot of people counted us out, you know, we traded away Christian. I think even the year before when I was in Tennessee and Derrick Henry got hurt, I think a lot of people counted us out. So even in that role, I think was just my perfect moment to show people I can play just as good as some of the best people in the league. I'm right there with those guys, and just trying to continue to prove that."

His output when pressed into action helped him land another contract during the first wave of free agency, even at a small price tag as the devaluation of running backs continues.

Foreman likely won't enter the season as Chicago's primary running threat -- not after Herbert led all RBs with a 5.7 yards per carry in 2022 and Fields led all players by averaging 7.1 yards a pop on his way to the second-best rushing season by a QB in NFL history (1,143 yards).