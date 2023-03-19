Around the NFL

Bears RB D'Onta Foreman bringing confidence to role with Chicago: 'I came here to try to be the guy'

Published: Mar 18, 2023 at 09:37 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

New Bears running back D’Onta Foreman signed with Chicago on a modest one-year, $3 million contract, but he has big plans for his time in the Windy City.

Added as a replacement for David Montgomery, who is now a Lion, he was asked at Friday's introductory news conference how he envisioned the backfield share playing out with fellow RB Khalil Herbert and quarterback Justin Fields.

While he emphasized his team-first mentality, Foreman did not shy from confidence.

"I can't really say," Foreman answered. "I can't really speak for the coaches and the plan that they have. I came here to try to be the guy. If I didn't come here with that mentality, I would be doing myself a disservice. I think I would be doing the team a disservice. All do respect, humble confidence, I'm not trying to make it seem like anything other than exactly what it is. That's just me being confident in myself and feeling like I could come in and be the guy. And also be a guy that people count on, and I can help us win. I didn't come here to take a back seat to anybody."

Related Links

The winds of Foreman's long road to Chicago have been marked by setbacks that often left him relegated to a view from the back seat, but he has thrived when given the wheel.

After a 2017 Achilles injury his rookie year contributed to the end of his Texans career before it got off the ground and a 2019 biceps tear did the same in Indianapolis, Foreman finally saw his first opportunity to be "the guy" during his second season with the Titans.

In the wake of Derrick Henry suffering a broken foot, Foreman stepped up to the tune of 566 yards and three touchdowns on 133 carries, proving his rumbling, bumbling days to the end zone weren't just behind him.

He did so again to an even greater degree last year in Carolina, logging career highs in attempts (203), yards (914) and TDs (five) in a season tilted on axis by the Panthers' midseason Christian McCaffrey trade. His 4.5 yards per carry matched Austin Ekeler and Jonathan Taylor, two of the league's brightest talents.

"I strive for those moments," Foreman said. "A lot of people counted us out, you know, we traded away Christian. I think even the year before when I was in Tennessee and Derrick Henry got hurt, I think a lot of people counted us out. So even in that role, I think was just my perfect moment to show people I can play just as good as some of the best people in the league. I'm right there with those guys, and just trying to continue to prove that."

His output when pressed into action helped him land another contract during the first wave of free agency, even at a small price tag as the devaluation of running backs continues.

Foreman likely won't enter the season as Chicago's primary running threat -- not after Herbert led all RBs with a 5.7 yards per carry in 2022 and Fields led all players by averaging 7.1 yards a pop on his way to the second-best rushing season by a QB in NFL history (1,143 yards).

But there are 201 carries from last season vacated by Montgomery. Given a share of them, the newest Bears running back has proven what he can do.

Related Content

news

New Browns S Juan Thornhill believes 'all the pieces are here' for Cleveland to win Super Bowl

Newly signed Browns safety Juan Thornhill believes Cleveland is a roster that's ready to win a Super Bowl under new DC Jim Schwartz.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, March 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Saints RB Jamaal Williams on Lions' 'disrespectful' offer: 'They really didn't want me to be there'

Introduced as the newest New Orleans Saint on Friday, running back Jamaal Williams said his departure from the Detroit Lions followed a contract offer from the Lions that he felt was impertinent.

news

Jimmy Garoppolo happy to be back with Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas

In his introductory news conference on Friday, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was clear that his familiarity with Josh McDaniels played a key role in him becoming a Raider.

news

Seahawks sign former Giants safety Julian Love

Former New York Giants safety Julian Love has signed with the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced on Friday afternoon.

news

DB Marcus Epps leads NFL with $880,384 in performance-based pay distribution

The NFL's performance-based pay program rewards players who outplay their salaries on an annual basis. This year featured a few notable names, including a safety who entered the NFL as a late-round pick and cashed in with the highest distribution of all eligible players, and another defender whose perseverance inspired millions.

news

Buccaneers release TE Cameron Brate after nine seasons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday announced the release of Cameron Brate after nine seasons.

news

New Jets WR Allen Lazard on Aaron Rodgers impacting his career: 'He's a big reason why I'm here'

In his introductory news conference Friday after inking a four-year, $44 million pact with the New York Jets, wide receiver Allen Lazard credited quarterback Aaron Rodgers with elevating his career after going undrafted in 2018.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bengals LT Jonah Williams requests trade following Orlando Brown signing

The Bengals' decision to sign Orlando Brown has had a possible unintended consequence. Left tackle Jonah Williams has requested a trade out of Cincinnati, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.

news

Cowboys re-signing backup QB Cooper Rush to two-year contract

The Cowboys are keeping backup quarterback Cooper Rush in Big D. Dallas is signing Rush to a two-year deal worth up to $6 million to play behind Dak Prescott.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE