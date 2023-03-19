Bears RB D'Onta Foreman bringing confidence to role with Chicago: 'I came here to try to be the guy'

New Bears running back D’Onta Foreman signed with Chicago on a modest one-year, $3 million contract, but he has big plans for his time in the Windy City.
Added as a replacement for David Montgomery, who is now a Lion, he was asked at Friday's introductory news conference how he envisioned the backfield share playing out with fellow RB Khalil Herbert and quarterback Justin Fields.
While he emphasized his team-first mentality, Foreman did not shy from confidence.
"I can't really say," Foreman answered. "I can't really speak for the coaches and the plan that they have. I came here to try to be the guy. If I didn't come here with that mentality, I would be doing myself a disservice. I think I would be doing the team a disservice. All do respect, humble confidence, I'm not trying to make it seem like anything other than exactly what it is. That's just me being confident in myself and feeling like I could come in and be the guy. And also be a guy that people count on, and I can help us win. I didn't come here to take a back seat to anybody."
The winds of Foreman's long road to Chicago have been marked by setbacks that often left him relegated to a view from the back seat, but he has thrived when given the wheel.
After a 2017 Achilles injury his rookie year contributed to the end of his Texans career before it got off the ground and a 2019 biceps tear did the same in Indianapolis, Foreman finally saw his first opportunity to be "the guy" during his second season with the Titans.
In the wake of Derrick Henry suffering a broken foot, Foreman stepped up to the tune of 566 yards and three touchdowns on 133 carries, proving his rumbling, bumbling days to the end zone weren't just behind him.
He did so again to an even greater degree last year in Carolina, logging career highs in attempts (203), yards (914) and TDs (five) in a season tilted on axis by the Panthers' midseason Christian McCaffrey trade. His 4.5 yards per carry matched Austin Ekeler and Jonathan Taylor, two of the league's brightest talents.
"I strive for those moments," Foreman said. "A lot of people counted us out, you know, we traded away Christian. I think even the year before when I was in Tennessee and Derrick Henry got hurt, I think a lot of people counted us out. So even in that role, I think was just my perfect moment to show people I can play just as good as some of the best people in the league. I'm right there with those guys, and just trying to continue to prove that."
His output when pressed into action helped him land another contract during the first wave of free agency, even at a small price tag as the devaluation of running backs continues.
Foreman likely won't enter the season as Chicago's primary running threat -- not after Herbert led all RBs with a 5.7 yards per carry in 2022 and Fields led all players by averaging 7.1 yards a pop on his way to the second-best rushing season by a QB in NFL history (1,143 yards).
But there are 201 carries from last season vacated by Montgomery. Given a share of them, the newest Bears running back has proven what he can do.