Bears signing former Panthers RB D'Onta Foreman, ex-Packers TE Robert Tonyan

With David Montgomery having signed with the NFC North-rival Detroit Lions, Foreman will take his spot as a compliment to the returning Khalil Herbert. Tonyan should pair nicely with tight end Cole Kmet in a familiar offense, as he and Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy spent three seasons together in Green Bay.

All together, they will continue the narrative of the Bears providing offensive weaponry for Fields.

While Fields was often a one-man band in 2022, he now has an emerging group of skill talent around him that should see D.J. Moore, Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney at receiver, Kmet and Tonyan at tight end, and Foreman and Herbert at running back.

Tonyan, 28, exploded for 11 touchdowns in 2020 to go along with 586 receiving yards. However, he had his follow-up season cut short by a torn ACL. While he might have disappointed fantasy fans in 2022, he was still productive with 53 catches, though his 470 yards and two TDs were underwhelming. He should provide another reliable target for Fields with some upside.

Still just 26, Foreman could be a steal for the Bears. In 2021, Foreman showcased some potential in a 566-yard season, but last year he truly broke out.

After the Panthers traded away Christian McCaffrey, Foreman shined with a full workload. In 17 games (nine starts), the hard-charging Foreman posted career highs of 203 carries, 914 yards, five touchdowns and 4.5 yards per carry. With Carolina's signing of Miles Sanders on Wednesday, Foreman's time in Charlotte concluded and now he begins anew in Chicago.

It's a big offseason for general manager Ryan Poles, who made a splash by trading away the No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers in return for a cache of draft picks and Moore.