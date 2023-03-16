WR D.J. Moore on joining Bears, Justin Fields: 'It's going to be real special'

Moore's presence in the deal was crucial for the Bears. Without it, it's unlikely GM Ryan Poles would have been willing to drop all the way to the No. 9 overall slot.

"It makes me feel special," the receiver said. "When a team does that -- they just want one specific player -- that means a lot. It hit home that I'm really welcome here."

Moore completely reframes how we look at the Bears' pass-catching corps. With his ability to win at all three levels and demand the defense's attention, everything falls into place. Mooney can feast on No. 2 corners, and Claypool can work on the outside as a deep threat.

After playing with one of the worst WR corps in the league last year, Fields now has talent to grow with.