WR D.J. Moore on joining Bears, Justin Fields: 'It's going to be real special'

Published: Mar 16, 2023 at 08:12 AM
D.J. Moore formally joined the Chicago Bears on Wednesday when his trade from Carolina Panthers in a package for the No. 1 overall pick became official.

While the draft-pick portion of the trade is yet to be determined, we know the Bears are getting a legit No. 1 target in Moore, who becomes a key piece for Justin Fields and a remade offense in Chicago.

"It's going to be real special," Moore told the team's official website. "I'm glad to be a part of the groundwork that's being laid. And to just build that foundation of winning, it's going to be something special."

Moore is already building off-field chemistry with his new teammates, taking in a Chicago Bulls game alongside Fields, Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool.

Moore's presence in the deal was crucial for the Bears. Without it, it's unlikely GM Ryan Poles would have been willing to drop all the way to the No. 9 overall slot.

"It makes me feel special," the receiver said. "When a team does that -- they just want one specific player -- that means a lot. It hit home that I'm really welcome here."

Moore completely reframes how we look at the Bears' pass-catching corps. With his ability to win at all three levels and demand the defense's attention, everything falls into place. Mooney can feast on No. 2 corners, and Claypool can work on the outside as a deep threat.

After playing with one of the worst WR corps in the league last year, Fields now has talent to grow with.

"I'm excited to add a guy like DJ to our offense," Fields said. "He's proven he can be an explosive playmaker in this league, and I look forward to getting to work with him and the rest of our receivers so we can take the next step as an offense. I've gotten to know him a little bit and I know he's ready to put the work in to help our team win. I can't wait to get our whole group on the field together and see how we can put it all together."

