Broncos, former Cardinals DE Zach Allen agree to 3-year, $45.75M deal

Published: Mar 13, 2023 at 08:54 PM
Having already begun to bolster their offensive line on Monday, the Denver Broncos aren't leaving their defensive front unattended.

The Broncos and former Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen have reached an agreement on a three-year, $45.75 million deal with $32.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

A third-round choice of Arizona in the 2019 NFL Draft, Allen spent four seasons with the Cardinals, with all of them played under the guise of defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Allen will reunite with his former DC in Denver.

Having made a splash earlier in the day with the signings of guard Ben Powers and offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey, Allen's signing is evidence Denver is going all-in on building up front on both sides of the ball. Allen will also be counted on to fill the void left by Dre'Mont Jones, who's departing Denver to sign with the Seattle Seahawks.

Slotted as the eighth-ranked free agent in Gregg Rosenthal's top 101, Allen learned and developed under the recently retired J.J. Watt in recent seasons.

In 2022, he posted a career-high 5.5 sacks to go with 47 tackles. Though not great numbers, the 25-year-old is clearly on an upward trajectory as he moves on from the desert to the Mile High City.

