Seahawks expected to sign former Broncos DT Dre'Mont Jones to three-year, $51 million deal

The Seahawks plan to make life a little more nightmarish for opposing quarterbacks.

Seattle is expected to sign defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones to a three-year, $51 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's James Palmer reported. Rapoport added that Jones will receive $23.5 million in Year 1 of the new deal.

Jones, ranked as Gregg Rosenthal's No. 7 free agent on his top 101, has 22 career sacks and tied his career high with 6.5 in 2022 ahead of his first taste of free agency. Although he missed the final month of the season due to injury, Jones was the fifth-ranked interior lineman in quarterback pressures through 13 weeks.

His game-breaking prowess through the middle of the line marries well with a Seattle defense that already tied for seventh in the league with 45 sacks last season.