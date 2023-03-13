Seahawks plan to release veteran DL Shelby Harris 

Around the NFL

The Seattle Seahawks are moving on from one piece acquired in the Russell Wilson trade.

Seattle plans to release defensive lineman Shelby Harris, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Monday, per a source informed of the situation.

Garafolo added that Seattle shopped Harris in potential trades but found no takers.

Harris was set to make $9 million in 2023, the final year of his contract. Releasing the veteran saves Seattle $8.941 million, with $3.27 million in dead money, per Over The Cap.

The Seahawks acquired Harris from Denver as part of the blockbuster trade of Wilson last offseason. The 31-year-old played well in 15 games with Seattle last season, generating two sacks and 44 tackles.

Releasing Harris adds to the Seahawks' hole along the defensive line, a spot general manager John Schneider should look to upgrade as free agency kicks off this week.

