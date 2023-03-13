Seahawks plan to release veteran DL Shelby Harris 

Garafolo added that Seattle shopped Harris in potential trades but found no takers.

Harris was set to make $9 million in 2023, the final year of his contract. Releasing the veteran saves Seattle $8.941 million, with $3.27 million in dead money, per Over The Cap.

The Seahawks acquired Harris from Denver as part of the blockbuster trade of Wilson last offseason. The 31-year-old played well in 15 games with Seattle last season, generating two sacks and 44 tackles.