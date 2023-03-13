Broncos signing RT Mike McGlinchey to 5-year, $87.5 million deal; OG Ben Powers gets $52M from Denver

Deals can be agreed to during the NFL's two-day negotiation window but cannot be signed until the start of the new league year on Wednesday, March 15 at 4 p.m. ET.

McGlinchey was one of the top offensive linemen on the open market. The 28-year-old is a plug-and-play right tackle who excels as a run blocker. While he struggles some in pass protection, McGlinchey is a stable option for a Denver club that has been unable to plug the hole at RT for years.

The $17.5 million per year deal and $50 million guaranteed make McGlinchey a top-five right tackle when it comes to compensation.

Powers became a hot name heading into free agency after a strong season in Baltimore. The 26-year-old didn't allow a sack and gave up just one QB hit in 2022, per Pro Football Focus.