Broncos signing RT Mike McGlinchey to 5-year, $87.5 million deal; OG Ben Powers gets $52M from Denver

The Denver Broncos moved quickly to revamp their offensive line under Sean Payton.
The Broncos are signing former San Francisco 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey to a five-year, $87.5 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday, per a source. The deal includes more than $50 million guaranteed, per Rapoport.
In addition to McGlinchey, the Broncos agreed to terms with former Baltimore Ravens guard Ben Powers on a four-year, $52 million contract with $28.5 million guaranteed, Rapoport reported.
Deals can be agreed to during the NFL's two-day negotiation window but cannot be signed until the start of the new league year on Wednesday, March 15 at 4 p.m. ET.
McGlinchey was one of the top offensive linemen on the open market. The 28-year-old is a plug-and-play right tackle who excels as a run blocker. While he struggles some in pass protection, McGlinchey is a stable option for a Denver club that has been unable to plug the hole at RT for years.
The $17.5 million per year deal and $50 million guaranteed make McGlinchey a top-five right tackle when it comes to compensation.
Powers became a hot name heading into free agency after a strong season in Baltimore. The 26-year-old didn't allow a sack and gave up just one QB hit in 2022, per Pro Football Focus.
The Broncos entered the offseason needing to upgrade their offensive line in Payton's first season. They did so with two big splashes early in the process.