Around the NFL

Broncos signing RT Mike McGlinchey to 5-year, $87.5 million deal; OG Ben Powers gets $52M from Denver

Published: Mar 13, 2023 at 01:36 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Denver Broncos moved quickly to revamp their offensive line under Sean Payton.

The Broncos are signing former San Francisco 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey to a five-year, $87.5 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday, per a source. The deal includes more than $50 million guaranteed, per Rapoport.

In addition to McGlinchey, the Broncos agreed to terms with former Baltimore Ravens guard Ben Powers on a four-year, $52 million contract with $28.5 million guaranteed, Rapoport reported.

Related Links

Deals can be agreed to during the NFL's two-day negotiation window but cannot be signed until the start of the new league year on Wednesday, March 15 at 4 p.m. ET.

McGlinchey was one of the top offensive linemen on the open market. The 28-year-old is a plug-and-play right tackle who excels as a run blocker. While he struggles some in pass protection, McGlinchey is a stable option for a Denver club that has been unable to plug the hole at RT for years.

The $17.5 million per year deal and $50 million guaranteed make McGlinchey a top-five right tackle when it comes to compensation.

Powers became a hot name heading into free agency after a strong season in Baltimore. The 26-year-old didn't allow a sack and gave up just one QB hit in 2022, per Pro Football Focus.

The Broncos entered the offseason needing to upgrade their offensive line in Payton's first season. They did so with two big splashes early in the process.

Related Content

news

Dolphins signing former Titans LB David Long to two-year, $11M contract

The Miami Dolphins are signing ex-Titans LB David Long to a two-year, $11 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source.

news

Buccaneers re-signing cornerback Jamel Dean

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are re-signing cornerback Jamel Dean, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per sources.

news

Steelers signing three-time All-Pro CB Patrick Peterson

The Steelers are signing former Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday, per a source.

news

Falcons signing former Bengals safety Jessie Bates to four-year, $64.02M contract

The Falcons are signing former Bengals safety Jessie Bates to a four-year, $64.02 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

news

Bears signing ex-Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds to four-year, $72 million deal

The Chicago Bears are signing former Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

Miami Dolphins signing QB Mike White to back up Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins are signing Mike White to a two-year contract, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Monday. The former Jets QB will be Tua Tagovailoa's new backup.

news

Kansas City Chiefs signing OT Jawaan Taylor to four-year, $80 million contract

The defending Super Bowl champions are addressing a need with a surprising decision. Former Jaguars tackle Jawaan Taylor is signing a four-year, $80 million deal with the Chiefs.

news

Detroit Lions signing CB Cameron Sutton to three-year, $33 million contract

A rising talent is headed to the Motor City. The Detroit Lions are signing cornerback Cameron Sutton to a three-year contract worth $33 million, with $22.5 million guaranteed.

news

Las Vegas Raiders signing QB Jimmy Garoppolo to three-year, $72.75 million contract

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year, $72.75 million contract, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per sources. The contract includes $34 million guaranteed, Rapoport added.

news

Broncos signing QB Jarrett Stidham to two-year, $10 million contract

The Denver Broncos are signing quarterback Jarrett Stidham to a two-year, $10 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

San Francisco 49ers signing DT Javon Hargrave to four-year, $84M contract

The San Francisco 49ers are signing defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to a four-year, $84 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Hargrave was NFL.com's top available free agent.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE