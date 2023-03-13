Broncos signing QB Jarrett Stidham to two-year, $10 million contract

Sean Payton has his backup quarterback.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Jarrett Stidham is signing a 2-year, $10 million deal with the Denver Broncos, per sources informed of the pact.

The agreement includes $5 million guaranteed and $4 million more in incentives, per Rapoport.

A former fourth-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2019, Stidham started the first two games of his career for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. He completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 656 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions in 2022.

The 26-year-old elected to join Payton and new Broncos QB coach Davis Webb, who Stidham has known since he was a teenager, over other options in free agency.