2023 NFL season: 10 biggest remaining roster holes

Kansas City parted ways with veteran Frank Clark, who recently signed with AFC West rival Denver, leaving the Chiefs young on the edges. Andy Reid's club is counting on 2022 first-rounder George Karlaftis to build on a solid first year, when he finished second on the team with six sacks. Free-agent addition Charles Omenihu brings upside in an expanded role after being a rotational player his first four years, while 2023 first-rounder Felix Anudike-Uzomah should play a lot in his rookie campaign. Last season, the Chiefs were a committee pressure force, finishing second in the NFL with 55 sacks, despite DT Chris Jones (15.5) being the only K.C. player in double digits. They'll need that same sort of spread production in 2023. Still, it wouldn't be a surprise if K.C. brought in a veteran presence to round out the group closer to the season -- especially one looking for a ring who might take less money to join Patrick Mahomes. A solid group of veteran edge rushers is currently available in Ngakoue, Clowney and former Chiefs Melvin Ingram and Justin Houston. The edge depth chart isn't a fatal flaw for the Chiefs, but it could be solidified ahead of the Super Bowls champs' title defense.