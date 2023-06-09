State of the 2023 Arizona Cardinals: Question marks abound as Jonathan Gannon era begins

Projected 2023 MVP: Colt McCoy, quarterback. The 36-year-old McCoy is one of those guys who comes in and plays well in the short term, leading people to ask questions like, "Hey, do we even need this high-priced quarterback?" It's like sleeping on a futon while you're renting out an Airbnb, and you think to yourself: Why don't I just get one of these when I get home? Then you're in traction at the end of your week and can't wait to get back to a bed made by (whatever mattress company currently sponsors or will sponsor the NFL). But hey, maybe McCoy can keep this team moving for a few weeks in Murray's early-season absence. If the team is to have anything close to a winning record, he'll have to.