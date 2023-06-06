State of the 2023 Los Angeles Rams: Sean McVay & Co. set to rebound from brutal Super Bowl hangover?

... find someone other than Cooper Kupp to catch the ball? I mentioned this earlier, but Kupp was the team's second-most-targeted player last season despite logging just nine games. The Rams need a solid No. 2, like they had in 2021 with Odell Beckham Jr. , who played a vital role in that Super Bowl run. We thought Allen Robinson could be that guy last year, but he recorded just 33 catches in 10 games and is in Pittsburgh now . Ben Skowronek is limited. Van Jefferson will be given a chance. One name to look out for: Puka Nacua , the fifth-round pick whom fantasy enthusiasts will have you selecting in the 10th round of your drafts. Nacua has looked pretty good in OTAs.

... block? I mean, we talk about keeping Matthew Stafford healthy, and a significant factor there will be the offensive line, which dropped from seventh in PFF's O-line rankings in 2021 to 25th in 2022. This is one area where a lack of first-round picks over the past few years might be starting to catch up to the Rams. Joe Noteboom went into last season as Andrew Whitworth's replacement at left tackle but suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 6. Right tackle Rob Havenstein was the only offensive lineman to play on more than 50 percent of the Rams' offensive snaps. The team did make a really nice pick with Steve Avila in Round 2 of April's draft -- I had him as one of the top linemen available this year, and he looks like a Day 1 starter, which means they are on their way. But this unit remains a concern.