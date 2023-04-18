Steelers finalizing trade to acquire Rams WR Allen Robinson

Robinson joined the Rams as a highly touted free-agent addition who was expected to not only fill the void left by the departure of Robert Woods, but provide an upgrade at the position opposite Cooper Kupp. That never materialized in Los Angeles, though, as Robinson struggled to develop a rapport with quarterback Matthew Stafford before widespread injuries undercut Los Angeles' title-defense ambitions in 2022.

After consecutive 1,100-plus-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020, Robinson has recorded a combined 749 yards and four receiving touchdowns between 2021 and 2022. In Los Angeles, he posted his lowest receiving total in a season since his one game played in 2017 with 339 yards in 10 games.

At 29 years old (he turns 30 in August), it's fair to wonder whether Robinson has lost a step at this point in his career, or if his lack of production in Los Angeles came down to being largely ignored by Stafford in an offense that failed to establish consistent production.