Titans acquiring Rams WR Robert Woods for 2023 sixth-rounder

The Titans took another swing at forming a formidable wideout duo.

Tennessee is acquiring Robert Woods from the Rams for a 2023 sixth-rounder, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

Los Angeles had been shopping the veteran wide receiver in the wake of signing Allen Robinson, and the Titans were in the market for a No. 2 target after releasing Julio Jones﻿. It all amounted to Tennessee landing one of the better sidekicks in football.

Woods shared go-to duties with Cooper Kupp for four years before the latter's breakout season in 2021. The 29-year-old was in the midst of another productive campaign himself (45 catches, 556 receiving yards, four touchdowns) when he tore his ACL during an early November practice. He's expected to return before training camp, at which point he'll pair with rising star A.J. Brown.

A year ago, Tennessee thought it put together an ideal 1-2 punch at receiver upon trading for Jones. The former All-Pro was nagged by injuries and was clearly in decline, however. The same wouldn't be said of Woods prior to his midseason exit. He'd tallied at least 86 receptions from 2018-2020 while missing just one game. His combination of sure hands, precise route-running and blocking made him one of the more versatile players at his position.

So, why did L.A. deem him expendable? Rapoport cited Woods' contract -- he's owed $13.5 million this year -- and the offense's evolution in his absence as two factors. The Rams are also still interested in bringing back Odell Beckham﻿, who is a free agent and also rehabilitating a torn ACL. That injury will likely sideline OBJ deep into the upcoming season.