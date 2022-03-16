Titans releasing WR Julio Jones after one season

The Julio Jones experiment didn't work out in Tennessee.

The Titans are cutting the star receiver after just one season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday at the official start of the new league year.

ESPN first reported the news.

The Titans traded two draft picks for the 33-year-old last June, hoping that pairing the seven-time Pro Bowler with A.J. Brown would open up the passing game. Injuries held Jones to just 10 games, and he was largely ineffective when on the field.

Jones finished 2021 with 31 catches on 48 targets for 434 yards and one TD, all career lows. He generated just one regular-season game with more than 60 yards receiving. In the Titans' postseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Jones netted six catches for 62 yards.

By designating Jones a post-June 1 cut, the Titans save $9.513 million in cash and salary-cap space in 2022. The move spreads the cap hit over two years, leaving $8.4 million dead money in 2023.

The question for teams is whether Jones will ever get back to his All-Pro level or whether he'll be an oft-injured veteran capable of big games here and there.