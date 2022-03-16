Around the NFL

Titans releasing WR Julio Jones after one season

Published: Mar 16, 2022 at 04:09 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Julio Jones experiment didn't work out in Tennessee.

The Titans are cutting the star receiver after just one season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday at the official start of the new league year.

 ESPN first reported the news.

The Titans traded two draft picks for the 33-year-old last June, hoping that pairing the seven-time Pro Bowler with A.J. Brown would open up the passing game. Injuries held Jones to just 10 games, and he was largely ineffective when on the field.

Jones finished 2021 with 31 catches on 48 targets for 434 yards and one TD, all career lows. He generated just one regular-season game with more than 60 yards receiving. In the Titans' postseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Jones netted six catches for 62 yards.

By designating Jones a post-June 1 cut, the Titans save $9.513 million in cash and salary-cap space in 2022. The move spreads the cap hit over two years, leaving $8.4 million dead money in 2023.

The question for teams is whether Jones will ever get back to his All-Pro level or whether he'll be an oft-injured veteran capable of big games here and there.

The move leaves a hole in the Titans receiver room with Brown and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine sitting atop a shallow depth chart. Tennessee could use a high draft pick -- possibly No. 26 overall -- to add a young weapon for the offense.

Related Content

news

Ex-Packers pass rusher Za'Darius Smith returning to Ravens on four-year, $35M contract

Za'Darius Smith agreed to a four-year, $35 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

J.D. McKissic to re-sign with Commanders after agreeing to deal with Bills

Running back J.D. McKissic is heading back to Washington after agreeing to a two-year deal with the Bills, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

Raiders to sign pass rusher Chandler Jones, trade Yannick Ngakoue to Colts for Rock Ya-Sin

Las Vegas is making moves ahead of the new league year. The Raiders are expected to sign pass rusher Chandler Jones and trade defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to Indianapolis for corner Rock Ya-Sin.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Every team's full set of picks

The NFL released the official order for the 2022 draft. Here are each team's full set of picks for this year's event.
news

Troy Aikman, Joe Buck to become ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' broadcast team

After two decades commentating together, Troy Aikman and Joe Buck have signed multiyear agreements to become ESPN's new Monday Night Football broadcast team, ESPN announced on Wednesday. 
news

Jaguars agree to terms with ex-Rams CB Darious Williams on three-year, $30M deal

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke has struck yet another deal, agreeing with former Rams CB ﻿Darious Williams﻿ on a three-year, $30 million deal, Ian Rapoport reports. Williams' contract with the Jags includes $18 million in fully guaranteed money and can be worth as much as $39 million in total value.
news

Raiders releasing veteran defensive end Carl Nassib 

The Las Vegas Raiders are releasing edge rusher ﻿Carl Nassib﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.
news

Browns to release TE Austin Hooper after two seasons

The Browns are set to release tight end ﻿Austin Hooper﻿ on Wednesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Wednesday, March 16

The Bucs are re-signing WR Breshad Perriman on a one-year deal, Ian Rapoport reports. The veteran provides depth behind Pro Bowlers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans and free-agent acquisition Russell Gage.
news

Falcons to meet with Texans QB Deshaun Watson on Wednesday

The Atlanta Falcons will meet with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the situation.
news

Titans propose OT rule change that includes two-point conversion option

The NFL will consider two overtime rule changes for the 2022 season submitted by clubs. The more interesting of the two -- submitted by the Titans -- would allow both teams an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime unless the team with the first possession scores a touchdown and a two-point try.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW