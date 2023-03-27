Steelers HC Mike Tomlin excited about growth of Kenny Pickett in rookie year, potential for Year 2

"I'm excited about Kenny individually in terms of the growth that he's capable of making and, and what he's willing to do to realize that," Tomlin told ESPN's Brooke Pryor on Sunday at the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix. "I think I'm probably more excited about that because I've just been around him intimately now for 12 months. There was some anticipation things because of the close proximity that we've all talked about quite a bit, but the reality of having worked with him for 12 months, it's just more evidence of what we should be excited about -- his willingness to work, his professional approach, his maturity in processing. It's exciting."