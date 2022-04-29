2022 NFL Draft

Steelers select Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett with No. 20 overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 28, 2022 at 10:19 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Kenny Pickett will only need to move to the other side of the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex to start his NFL journey.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected the University of Pittsburgh star with the 20th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

The most pro-ready quarterback in the 2022 draft, Pickett was a four-year starter at Pitt who progressively improved each season. The Heisman Trophy finalist and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner as the nation's top senior quarterback passed for 4,319 yards and a whopping 42 touchdowns with just seven interceptions in 13 starts in his final season, leading the Panthers to an 11-2 record.

The only previous quarterback drafted out of Pitt in the first round was Hall of Famer Dan Marino (27th overall in 1983). Pickett's selection at 20th overall marks the latest the first quarterback was taken in a draft since 1997, when the San Francisco 49ers drafted Jim Druckenmiller with the 26th-overall pick

Pickett owns prototypical size and athleticism for a modern quarterback. The ACC Player of the Year displayed innate pocket awareness and good accuracy, particularly on off-schedule plays. The 23-year-old sports good anticipation in his throws and can identify defensive weaknesses pre-snap. Pickett led the FBS with 25 pass touchdowns versus the blitz in 2021, more such TDs than he had in his first four college seasons combined (21).

During the draft process, Pickett was dinged for having small hands (measured 8 ½ inches at the NFL Scouting Combine and 8 5/8 inches at his pro day), the smallest of any NFL signal-caller. Pickett is an average deep-ball thrower who doesn't have incredible velocity on his passes. But he overcomes the lack of a big arm with anticipation and gets through his progressions quickly. Coaches and scouts gush about Pickett's competitiveness and leadership from the quarterback position. Coupling his football smarts and ability to make plays from various platforms gives Pickett the chance to be a Day 1 starter.

That is precisely what the Steelers need in Pickett following the retirement of franchise pillar Ben Roethlisberger. In taking the draft's most pro-ready signal-caller, Pittsburgh has officially staked its claim to the hope the local product can quickly fill the massive shoes left by Roethlisberger. He'll have to beat out the likes of Mason Rudolph and Mitchell Trubisky to win the job in 2022.

Related Content

news

Bills trade up to select Florida CB Kaiir Elam with No. 23 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills traded up to select Kaiir Elam with the No. 23 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Chiefs trade up to select Washington DB Trent McDuffie at No. 21

The Kansas City Chiefs traded up to select Washington defensive back Trent McDuffie with the No. 21 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Eagles receive A.J. Brown in trade; Titans select Arkansas WR Treylon Burks with No. 18 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles are receiving WR A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for No. 18 and 101 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Tennessee used pick No. 18 on a wide receiver replacement: Treylon Burks.

news

Ravens trade WR Marquise Brown to Cardinals for first-round draft pick

The Baltimore Ravens traded wide receiver Marquise Brown and pick No. 100 to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a first-round pick (No. 23 overall) on Thursday during the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Eagles trade up to select Georgia DT Jordan Davis with No. 13 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles traded up to select defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the No. 13 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Lions trade up to select Alabama WR Jameson Williams at No. 12

The Detroit Lions traded up with the Minnesota Vikings to select Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams with the No. 12 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Saints trade up to select Ohio State WR Chris Olave with No. 11 pick, grab OT Trevor Penning at No. 19

The New Orleans Saints have traded up to select Chris Olave with the No. 11 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. New Orleans later picked OT Trevor Penning at No. 19.

news

Falcons select USC WR Drake London with No. 8 overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons selected USC wide receiver Drake London with the No. 8 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Panthers select N.C. State OT Ickey Ekwonu with No. 6 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers selected North Carolina State offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu with the No. 6 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Giants select Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux at No. 5, Alabama's Evan Neal at No. 7 in 2022 NFL Draft

The New York Giants selected Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux with the No. 5 pick and Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal with the No. 7 pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Jets select Cincinnati CB Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner with No. 4 pick, Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson at No. 10

The Jets selected Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner with the fourth overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Las Vegas. Not done at No. 4, New York picked up Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson with the 10th overall pick.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW