Rams HC Sean McVay says he's committed to coaching for 'years to come'

After the 2022 season concluded, McVay said he would be stepping away for some time to evaluate his future, the second offseason in a row in which he went through that process. Many speculated that he could be leaving coaching in favor of a broadcasting position, or as the result of burnout from his quick rise as a young head coach followed by the sharp decline this past year.

In the end, McVay said he found that passion for coaching once again, and was not satisfied with where he'd be leaving his team if he moved on.

"To say that as a competitor that that's something that I would have felt comfortable walking away with, no," he said. "I would not have felt comfortable walking away from a situation where I think I owed more to the people than that."

While McVay's coaching future has been a topic of discussion each of the last two years, the 37-year-old coach said January's decision marks a long-term commitment, and it was important to him that his reflection period allowed him to come to a decision that's "in alignment for years to come, not an every-year type of deal."

"I'm really committed to not having this become a story every year," he said. "Because I know that's probably something that people are asking or wondering, and I don't take that lightly. That was why the reflection, because there was never a doubt whether you wanted to coach again. It's really just, 'Are you going to be able to have the appropriate perspective to be the best version of yourself for the players and the coaches?' And I feel confident that that can exist moving forward."

Now that McVay has made his decision to stay with the Rams, he has to deal with the realities of the situation the franchise is in. They have only a few draft picks, not much cap space to spare and major players coming off serious injuries. General manager Les Snead said Thursday that while the team is not undergoing a full rebuild, they will have to "remodel" the roster while adding on to some of their key pieces in order to be competitive again.

And McVay is up for the challenge, saying that even with the work needed to get back to where they were in 2021, he's not counting his team out yet.