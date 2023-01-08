Around the NFL

Rams head coach Sean McVay plans to take time away following season to evaluate future

Published: Jan 07, 2023 at 09:03 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

A trying season for the defending-champion Los Angeles Rams now appears to be headed for an offseason of some murmurs and tumult.

Head coach Sean McVay plans to take some time away following the conclusion of the year to evaluate his future, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

Rapoport added that McVay allowed himself a similar period of reflection last year and will likely do so going forward each season provided he returns. Still, the prospect of the youngest Super Bowl-winning head coach in NFL history mulling his future has to be the source of some angst for a Rams fanbase that witnessed 10 straight losing seasons before McVay arrived.

The 36-year-old has a 60-37 overall record and two Super Bowl appearances on his resume, but he also has gone 5-11 this season, his most trying campaign yet.

"I think that acknowledgement helps me work through it," McVay said Friday about his openness that this season has been challenging, via The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue. "It doesn't mean that it changes the passion and the love that you have for it. But to sit up here and say that this hasn't been challenging because so much of it is predicated on -- like, even the comment that I made the other day when the question was asked – we're charged with trying to be able to win football games.

"That doesn't mean that I feel like a failure, it means that we haven't lived up to the expectations. There's a lot of reasons for that. But it doesn't change your passion, your competitiveness."

McVay's near-obsession with coaching -- his passion to compete -- is part of the reason he earned the Rams head coaching job as a 30-year-old in 2017. It also offers an explanation for the potential burnout that might cause a figure as successful as McVay to need time for reflection every summer.

There's also the challenge of rebuilding an underperforming roster with the league's 11th-least cap space and no first-, fourth- or fifth-round pick in the 2023 draft. The dearth of resources is a byproduct of all-in moves that resulted in a Super Bowl, but it also makes the road forward that much tougher.

Much like last offseason, rumors of potential television deals possibly luring McVay away will persist.

"I think it's flattering," McVay said. "There are always going to be things that you kind of anticipate and expect that are gonna come up, because I haven't run away from the fact that down the line or, you know, whenever that is, that's something I've been interested in. But (I) want to be here right now, focus on that, and that's where I'm at."

McVay's mind remains on finishing out the season strong on Sunday against Seattle. Wherever it takes him after that will play a major role in Los Angeles' ability to rebound next season and beyond.

Related Content

news

Jaguars win AFC South, head back to playoffs for first time since 2017

Just a year after a three-win campaign, the Jacksonville Jaguars have gone from worst to first by defeating the Tennessee Titans on Saturday to win the AFC South title.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 18: What We Learned from Saturday doubleheader

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from Week 18's Saturday doubleheader.

news

Chiefs clinch AFC No. 1 seed, first-round bye with win over Raiders

Kansas City defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 31-13, on Saturday in their regular-season finale to clinch the conference's top seed, which includes a first-round bye and potentially home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

news

Broncos have permission to interview former Saints HC Sean Payton; teams on same page regarding trade compensation

The Denver Broncos have received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton for their head-coaching vacancy, and the two sides appear to be on the same page about potential trade compensation, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday, per sources.

news

Bills safety Damar Hamlin posts on social media: 'The love has been overwhelming'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin posted Saturday on social media, in his first public comments since he suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Bengals, that the love he has received "has been overwhelming."

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder) expected to play Sunday vs. Giants

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is expected to play against the New York Giants on Sunday after missing the clubs' previous two contests with a right shoulder strain, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Inactive reports for Saturday's Week 18 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Saturday game for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Browns rule out DE Jadeveon Clowney for season finale vs. Steelers

The Cleveland Browns on Saturday ruled out DE Jadeveon Clowney for their Week 18 matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder) questionable to play in season finale vs. Giants

Jalen Hurts appears close to returning just in time for the Eagles. The quarterback landed on Philadelphia's Friday injury report with an official designation of questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

news

2022 NFL season: Six things to watch for in Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars doubleheader on Saturday

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down six things to watch for when the Chiefs visit the Raiders and the Titans take on the Jaguars in a Saturday Week 18 doubleheader.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE