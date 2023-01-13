Around the NFL

Sean McVay intends to return as Rams head coach in 2023

Published: Jan 13, 2023 at 03:33 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Sean McVay isn't ready to walk away just yet.

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Friday that McVay intends to return as the Rams coach after taking a few days to consider his future, per sources informed of the situation.

McVay is now sorting through potential staff changes in 2023, per Rapoport and Garafolo.

The Super Bowl-winning coach was noncommittal following a disappointing 5-12 campaign.

"I think what I liked to do is be able to take the appropriate time," McVay said Monday. "Never gone through anything like this, but you want to make sure that you're considerate of the people that are affected. That's the most important thing and that's probably, you know, you want to be able to … the consistent conversations and dialogues that have existed with the people that I love and really care about, 'Hey do what you think is best for you and (McVay's wife) Veronika (Khomyn).'

"But that doesn't mean it takes away the empathy, the level of responsibility that I do feel for the people that would be affected as it relates to my decision moving forward, and so those are the things that you don't take lightly. You want to be able to make sure that you're intentional about taking the appropriate time, while also making a decision in a manner that's considerate of those people that would be affected."

With assistants in limbo, McVay couldn't take too much time with his decision.

After hoisting the Lombardi Trophy last February, McVay could have walked into a lucrative TV gig but chose to return for another run in L.A. However, injuries, including losing quarterback Matthew Stafford, receiver Cooper Kupp and star defensive tackle Aaron Donald down the stretch, made it an excruciating season for the Rams. 2022 marked just the second time since taking over the Rams in 2017 that McVay's club didn't make the playoffs, and the first time he didn't finish the season with a winning record.

Given McVay's notoriously tireless work ethic and extraordinary standards, few could have faulted him for being burned out following a trying season.

While the prime-time game-analyst jobs aren't as readily available as last year, surely several networks would bid on adding a mind like McVay to their roster whenever he does decide to walk away from coaching.

At this point, it doesn't appear that will happen in 2023. Instead, the brilliant mind is leaning toward returning and leading L.A. on a redemption tour.

