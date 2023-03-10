Around the NFL

Rams release LB Leonard Floyd after third season in Los Angeles 

Mar 10, 2023
The Los Angeles Rams continue to shed salary ahead of the new league year.

L.A. released veteran linebacker Leonard Floyd, the team announced Friday.

After four years in Chicago, Floyd joined the Rams on a one-year prove-it deal in 2020. Following a 10.5-sack season, he inked a four-year, $64 million extension to remain in Los Angeles.

The Rams would save just $3 million on the salary cap with a $19 million dead cap if Floyd is cut outright. However, if designated a post-June 1 release, it'd save $15.5 million this season with $6.5 million in dead money each of the next two years.

Floyd generated 9.5 sacks during the Rams' 2021 Super Bowl season and added two sacks and 12 tackles in the postseason run to the Lombardi Trophy.

As the Rams' main pass rusher in 2022, the 30-year-old led Los Angeles with 9.0 sacks.

Floyd didn't have the same impact last season, as he saw more double teams without Von Miller on the other side. But at 30, he can still be a productive edge presence who would probably benefit from being in a rotation. Given the lack of edge-rush talent hitting the open market, Floyd should find a soft landing in free agency.

For the Rams, the release continues their offseason defensive remake. Floyd joins Bobby Wagner as L.A. cuts. The club could also wind up trading star corner Jalen Ramsey.

