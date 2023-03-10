Rams release LB Leonard Floyd after third season in Los Angeles 

The Rams would save just $3 million on the salary cap with a $19 million dead cap if Floyd is cut outright. However, if designated a post-June 1 release, it'd save $15.5 million this season with $6.5 million in dead money each of the next two years.

Floyd generated 9.5 sacks during the Rams' 2021 Super Bowl season and added two sacks and 12 tackles in the postseason run to the Lombardi Trophy.

As the Rams' main pass rusher in 2022, the 30-year-old led Los Angeles with 9.0 sacks.

Floyd didn't have the same impact last season, as he saw more double teams without Von Miller on the other side. But at 30, he can still be a productive edge presence who would probably benefit from being in a rotation. Given the lack of edge-rush talent hitting the open market, Floyd should find a soft landing in free agency.