Free-agent WR Odell Beckham holding workout in Arizona for NFL teams on Friday

Published: Mar 09, 2023 at 07:09 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Odell Beckham is making moves to kick-start his next NFL opportunity.

The three-time Pro Bowler will hold a workout for NFL teams in Arizona on Friday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.

Beckham, who has 531 catches for 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns in his career, is now 13 months removed from tearing his ACL during the Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory in February of 2022.

Although he flirted with a return during last season's stretch run to help contenders such as the Giants, Bills and Cowboys -- the team that was most often connected to him -- Beckham never proved healthy enough to do so.

Now, he's at 100 percent, as NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday on NFL Total Access.

Ranked No. 9 on Gregg Rosenthal's top 101 free agents, Beckham is a the type of big-risk, big-reward signing that can turn a team's winning offseason into tangible results on the field come fall.

The teams observing his workout on Friday will take that into evaluation as they weigh it against his recent injury history, plus the amount of money it might take to secure him over other suitors.

