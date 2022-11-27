WR Odell Beckham Jr. to start his visit schedule this week with Giants, then Cowboys and Bills

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr has set his visit schedule, with his tour of potential landing spots beginning this week.

Beckham plans to visit the Giants on Thursday and Friday, sources informed of his plans say. After the weekend, Beckham will meet with with the Cowboys on Dec. 5. He'll also visit the Bills.

While there are additional teams that could be added to the mix, those visits are the only confirmed ones at this point, sources say.

For the Giants, a Beckham signing would represent an unlikely reunion with his first team (New York drafted Beckham in the first round of the 2014 draft). As for the Bills, Beckham and chief recruiter Von Miller have had a dialogue and the team is open to taking a look.

Then there is the Cowboys. Owner Jerry Jones told reporters after Dallas' 28-20 win over the Giants on Thursday that a visit is set.

"Odell could help us," Jones said. "I believe that right now. Now, we've got to make it fit and that's the challenge here."

Asked if Beckham is where he needs to be health-wise, Jones said, "I haven't gotten (to see) the benefit of his rehab work and where he is."

Where is he rehab-wise? One source with direct knowledge of his rehab said Beckham has been fully cleared from his ACL injury suffered in Super Bowl LVI. But that's not all of it.

Now it's about getting up to speed football-wise with football-type activity. And while he's been working hard, there is only so much Beckham can replicate without being on a team. That will take time.

But upon signing with a team, the expectation is that he'll be healthy enough to go.